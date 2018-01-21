Apple: Too Hot In The Kitchen

Life changes required the need to fund alternative investments in the near-term.

They say you need to get out of the kitchen if you can’t stand the heat. This article summarizes why I left the kitchen (sold my AAPL position).

I think AAPL is a great stock with significant tailwinds. There is no shortage of articles, information, and recommendations on the stock. Danial Sparks (Ranked #9 at TIPRANKS) does a good job of summarizing the bull case here (link). While I believe EPS will continue marching up and to the right, I am less certain about the near-term direction of the stock price.

Source: Morningstar.com

As a longtime shareholder (first purchased in 2008), I’ve watched Wall Street sentiment ebb and flow through each new product launch. It’s been a scary, thrilling, and educational experience. Recent life changes prompted me to evaluate and subsequently lower my exposer to near-term stock volatility. I evaluated where the stock was in relative terms as part of the process.

Source: Morningstar.com

The table above shows AAPL at a 5 year high for P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF. Further investigation revealed similar findings for the 10 year period. The valuation metrics helped me to justify what turned out to be a challenging decision.

In conclusion, I sold my position for the following reasons:

Life changes required the need to fund alternative investments in the near-term. The stock’s relative valuation is at a 5 year high.

3. The stock price is near the all-time high of $180.10.