Retirement Plan. Step #12

The financial system remains extremely vulnerable.

G.Soros

The big money comes only with large market movements. Where the market is moving now? Exactly - just down!

What does it mean for us? At first, look at Dow Jones index:

We see two main resistances at levels 12 876.00 and 12 753.89. We will not see the Bull market until the resistances will not be overcome. We believe that this will happen. Not as fast as we wish…

Second, it’s discount time. Its time to look for new ideas and invest money.

Now our portfolio’s “Retirement Plan” performance looks:

VG Place stop order at $3.98 106.86% CPST 129.85% ZLC 48.30% GEN 9.04% DYN Place stop order at $5.57 22.24% S&P500 10.01%

And we have cash to invest into new positions. Let look at few more interesting…

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR):

Place buy-stop order at $40.05.

Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD):

Place buy-stop order at $32.95.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL):

Place buy-stop order at $42.21.











