So we have a very clear situation in the market. We are in the Bears’ area now. The resistance level is in front of us. If the Dow Jones crossing the resistance (10 438) in the short term, we’ll have an opportunity to cross into the Bulls’ zone.

The market has a potential power to do so. It is important that this be done in a relatively quick time. Otherwise, other support and resistance levels will forms.

This means, the situation in the market will changes and it will need to be evaluated differently.

So we are looking at the situation in the market today, are estimating today, are deciding today.

And we will have another situation tomorrow, and the others decisions.

Dow Jones daily chart:

Investing Ideas_03 02 2010 review