Investing Ideas_03 04 2010 review

The smart investors, in particular, are patient investors. The rush in the market is a loss.

That is why we keep repeating the need to monitor a market quietly.

After all, the market has not escaped from anybody still.

Therefore, we have not changed in Daily Investing Ideas almost, because the signals are still a long way and the market is moving very slowly.

So still waiting. Are you waiting too?

Dow Jones daily chart:



Investing Ideas