Investing Ideas_03 04 2010 review

The Bear’s are very strong really so far, as we said yesterday. We’ll let the Bulls to strengthen. After all, we don’t hurry anywhere, do we? The smart investors, in particular, are patient investors. The rush in the market is a loss. That is why we keep repeating the need to monitor a market quietly. After all, the market has not escaped from anybody still. Therefore, we have not changed in Daily Investing Ideas almost, because the signals are still a long way and the market is moving very slowly. So still waiting. Are you waiting too? Dow Jones daily chart:
Dow Jones daily chart: