Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Investing Ideas_04 14 2010 review

|Includes: Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), FBR, IBM, IEF, MSFT, PFE, RYN, TPX, XLB, XLP

 Nothing extraordinary happened in the market. The volumes are still low. There is just much more sensitive reaction to the news only.

The news has come. It will be interesting to monitor the market’s reaction now. Therefore we are placing buy long stop orders now and waiting, waiting, waiting.

With good news and good market’s conjuncture we can expect higher profits in a short period of time.

 

Dow Jones daily chart: