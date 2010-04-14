Investing Ideas_04 14 2010 review

Nothing extraordinary happened in the market. The volumes are still low. There is just much more sensitive reaction to the news only. The news has come. It will be interesting to monitor the market’s reaction now. Therefore we are placing buy long stop orders now and waiting, waiting, waiting. With good news and good market’s conjuncture we can expect higher profits in a short period of time. Dow Jones daily chart:
