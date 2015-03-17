HUGE NEWS !!!! Regen Receives Green Light From FDA - Could Be Last Step To Clearance For Human Clinical Trials

HUGE NEWS!!!!!

Regen Receives Green Light From FDA to Proceed With GLP Safety Study in Support of Its HemaXellerate Investigational New Drug Application

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2015) - Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCBB: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBP) announced today that it has received final comments and authorization from the FDA to proceed with its GLP Safety Study in support of the company's HemaXellerate Investigational New Drug application (NYSE:IND) which is on file with the FDA.

Dr. Thomas Ichim stated, "The FDA has reviewed our protocols for the GLP Safety Study. They made several comments which have been incorporated into our protocols. The next step is for Regen to commence this study. Once completed, the results will be presented to the FDA. We believe that this process represents the last hurdle for Regen's HemaXellerate IND to clear before we are allowed to move into clinical trials."

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/regen-receives-green-light-fda-123000964.html