(OTCBB:ENTBD) Announced Monday 3rd - Rolled Out The 4th And Up 110 % Since !!

Did You Miss Our Announcement Monday August 3rd ?? We Rolled out Entest Bio Medical, Inc. on the 4th and it is up 110% since !!!

If you are a Pet Owner and Love Animals this is a must see !!

Entest Bio Medical is a Brand New Company-That is a Ground Floor Opportunity-Could move up Rapidly !! Doubling-Tripling in no time at all. (That was our remark Mon/Tue and it DOUBLED!!!)

(ENTEST BIO MEDICAL, INC.) (OTCBB:ENTB)is an Exciting - Cutting Edge Stem Cell Veterinary Company that could soon be "Saving Your Pets Lives Daily" !!

http://www.entb.net/

** With the ASPCA citing approximately 78 million dogs as pets within the United States, the veterinary care market represents enormous revenue potential.

Entest Bio Medical has been "licensed" to use the New "Cutting Edge"-Cancer Drug of Regen Bio Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:RGBP) {dCellVax} that awaits FDA Clearance.

{dCellVax} has been clinically proven to "Kill" cancerous tumors in lab animals. {dCellVax} has gone through what is believed to be the rigorous "Final Phase" of "Pre-Clinical" testing with the FDA that will upon approval immediately allow Regen to commence "Human Clinical Trials" with Female Breast Cancer Patients.

Entest has been "Licensed" to utilize ALL of Regen Bio Pharma's newest treatments/protocols.

Share Structure is as follows @ of 7/31/15:

Outstanding 32,170,487 Shares

Float 16,870,486 Shares

**A recent "Reverse Stock Split" has cleared out all of the "Dilution" and Deadwood.

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=entb&ql=1

So if your Pets, and Animals are like Family to you, part of your family in fact, take a better look as they will be striving to bring comfort to, and save your "Loved Ones" Lives Daily !!!

Entest trades on the PINK and Bulletin Board exchanges.

Short Term Gain/Profit Potential of @ least 100-300 % or more could be Imminent !!

Definitely a Long Play !!

Want More Info-Contact Us @:

robkreh@smallcapsolutions.com

robkreh@msn.com