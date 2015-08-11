(OTCBB:ENTB) Entest BioMedical's - Zander Unit Files For Patent

ENTEST BIOMEDICAL (OTCBB:ENTBD)

Entest BioMedical's Zander Therapeutics Unit Files Patent Application on Ex Vivo Activated Autologous Immune Cells

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- Entest BioMedical Inc.'s (OTC: ENTBD) Zander Therapeutics unit announced today its personalized canine cancer immune therapy platform and proof-of-concept experimental data. The data on which this provisional patent was based came from previous research conducted by Thomas Ichim, PhD, a scientific consultant to Zander. On July 31, 2015, Zander filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office (USPTO) on intellectual property in the veterinary oncology space.

Entest was up 300% to close last week out. Starting on Monday the 3rd @ $.014 and closing Friday the 7th @ $.0609. It hit a High of $.07

The share price yesterday Monday the 10th closed out @ $.061.

We believe Entest is a LONG Play with Short Term GAIN potential as it has already proven to be up 300% since we introduced it to the Investment Community and market.

