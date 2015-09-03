OTCQB:OXYS) OxySure Places Fourth On The Fast Tech Award Listing Company Grew 801.45% From 2012 To 2014

OXYSURE SYSTEMS (OTCQB:OXYS)

oxysure.com

OxySure (OTCPK:OXYS) Places Fourth on the Fast Tech Award listing Honoring the Fastest Growing Technology Companies in North Texas

Company Grew 801.45% from 2012 to 2014

OxySure has been growing Exponentially for the last few years. As stated above in today's news 801.45 % in the last two fully reported years.

Q1 2015 OxySure Retired all of their long term Debt and Capital Leases, Net EPS was reduced by 20% in Q2 2015 as well. The company is making headway and realizing great Growth as they move forward to become Profitable in the near future.

OxySure has been increasing their Sales Staff appointing @ least Nine (9) New Territorial Sales Managers (TSM'). The company has completed Three to Four (3-4) Specialized Training Classes for the new (TSM's). OxySure should close out the year with an anticipated Twenty Five (25) to Thirty (30) (TSM's) in total. Each (NYSE:TSM) is expected to generate $500,000 in Revenue Annually as a Minimum. If that Goal is met, OxySure will realize $12.5 Million in new Revenue minimum.

OxySure has also added Six (6) to Eight New Distributors thus far in 2015. They also have acquired Four (4) to Six (6) New Distributions Agreements. They have added New Products to their Cache of Emergency Medical Devices also. A New Product for the Military should be Unveiled this year as Testing is ongoing and is anticipated to wrap up before year end. It will more than likely be their High Altitude Low OxyGen (NASDAQ:HALO) product being tested by Special Forces (various Branches) and the Navy Seals.

OxySure this Summer was Invited to and named Champion Sponsor @ The Special Olympics World Games LA 2015. They were met with/received Great Interest from Many. The company worked alongside and in Tandem with USC, UCLA and the LA Fire Dept (EMT's) to ensure the safety of the Athletes. On the Grandest Stage and Largest Sporting Event World Wide 2015, OxySure was a presence saving Eighteen (18) Lives with the Model 615 Emergency Oxygen Device. The exposure and recognition they garnered. Athletes, Coaches and Dignitaries from 177 Countries and 500,000 Spectators were in attendance. This could bode well for OxySure in the not too distant future, they anticipate it could bring at least 6 New Distribution Agreements Internationally in the next few years which could bring $35 Million in New Revenue.

OxySure's new Drone Plan is humming along as recently announced News (9/01/2015) revealed the Gained FAA Approval for Commercial Use of their Drones.

As you can see OxySure is a company on the move, Fundamentally sound, rapidly growing, and with the filing of their Pre 14A with the SEC, and retaining Donohoe Advisory Associates as their Broker dealer (BD) to assist, it won't be too long and OxySure will be transitioning to a National Market. They not only will become a more viable entity as an Investment, but a Leader in the Emergency Medical Device Sector.

We Believe OxySure is a LONG Play with a Huge Upside, and Short Term Gain potential as well. Investors could under the right circumstances realize 100-200 % Gain/Profit. The Share price is at a very Advantageous position right now. A Great Entry Level for New Individuals, and a nice average Out/Down for current Shareholders.