$CSAX- Canna Security America: Now The Gold Standard For Cannabis Security Systems

www.smallcapsolutions.com

www.cannasecurity.com

Canna Security America: The Gold Standard for Cannabis Security Systems

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2016 / Most people looking for a home alarm system would call up ADT Corp. (NYSE:ADT) or Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), which have become synonymous with protecting households from burglars. In the emerging cannabis industry, Canna Security America Inc. (CSAX) ("CSA") has become the gold standard with over 130 clients in over 500 facilities across 14 states. These clients have achieved an impressive 100% approval rate when it comes to securing licenses. ( The KEY here is Every Location must meet stringent Security measures according to Local, State, and Federal Laws. )

We believe $CSAX is a Long Play, that has already since introduced produced near 40% Short Term Gains with more to come.

Watch an interview with Cannabis Security America CEO Dan Williams below. CannabisFN:

http://www.cannabisfn.com/cfnvideo/?id=I5TgbGTN.

Read More: http://finance.yahoo.com/news/canna-security-america-gold-standard-142000673.html

$CSAX - CSA Holdings, Inc. is gaining new clients and also taking business away from competitors by being the only One Stop Shop/Complete Security Company in the Industry. They are the only Security Co. that can walk into a business and say we can offer you the complete Security Package all in one: Key Entry Pads, Surveillance Cameras, Guards (Armed-Unarmed), Armored Trucks/Cars.

** As mentioned above ADT-Brinks are Bigger, but neither nor can anyone else offer the "Complete Security Package" like $CSAX !!

The Cannabis industry is the fastest growing industry in the U.S. now. It is not going away. Its exponential growth will merely continue as more states legalize be it Medicinally or Recreationally.

Colorado Exceeds 100 Million per Month in Revenues

US 5.4 Billion Dollar Industry 2015 The Fastest Growing Industry in The USA

2019 Projected Revenues are over 20 Million

Congress has approved and Legalized Medicinal Marijuana-Cannabis in ALL 50 States - Four States are completely Legal >

Legal States Alaska - Colorado - Oregon - Washington

States That Have Decriminalized California - Colorado - Connecticut - Delaware

District of Columbia - Maine - Maryland - Massachusetts - Minnesota - Mississippi - Nebraska

Nevada - New York - North Carolina - Ohio - Oregon - Rhode Island - Vermont

Missouri will join in 2017.

States Eyeing Decriminalization

Arizona - Arkansas - Georgia - Hawaii - Illinois - Michigan - New Mexico - Virginia - Wyoming

So you can see this Ever so Rapid Growing Industry that Requires Security by Law at every single location will be huge for the Security Company as well.

We believe $CSAX is a Long Play, that has already since introduced produced near 40% Short Term Gains with more to come.

Robert E. Kreh

Principal

Small Cap Solutions, LLC

(443) 567-2609

robkreh@smallcapsolutions.com

· Disclaimer: You are receiving this because you have requested the information contained in this email, and/or have expressed an interest recently, or in the past to be included in such emails. And/or have requested information/news/updates for Canna Securities, Inc. This profile has been compiled by Small Cap Solutions, LLC based on information from the company believed to be true/factual. This profile is not guaranteed, neither implied, nor in writing, as to the accuracy and completeness of content, and prepared for information purposes only. As such, this profile may contain forward reaching statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the statements either expressed or implied herein. Prospective investors are advised to review the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, yahoofinance.com or at www.otcmarkets.com. Small Cap Solutions, LLC has received compensation from a Third Party to be named upon request for investor relations services rendered for Canna Securities, Inc. Additional inquiries are available by email to admin@smallcapsolutions.com or in writing to Small Cap Solutions, LLC 303 Joppa Crossing Court #1 Joppa, Md. 21085. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. To "unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message.

Disclaimer: All Micro/Small Cap Company(ies) profile(s) are/have been compiled by Small Cap Solutions, LLC based on information believed to be true and gathered either from client companies and/or third party('s)/web sites. These profiles are not guaranteed, neither implied, nor in writing, as to the accuracy and completeness of content, and has been prepared for information purposes only. As such, this profile may contain forward reaching statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the statements either expressed or implied herein. Prospective investors are advised to review the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or at yahoofinance.com or otcmarkets.com Small Cap Solutions, LLC may receive cash or stock from client companies for investor relations services rendered. Small Cap Solutions, LLC and/or its Principal/Employees are not registered Broker(s)/Broker Dealer(s) with FINRA or the SEC. Small Cap Solutions, LLC does not make any buy/sell recommendations at any time, but may state their opinion on companies, etc. That is not meant to be a recommendation. All information disseminated by Small Cap Solutions, LLC is believed to be true and public. Additional inquiries available by email to admin@smallcapsolutions.com or by mail to 303 Joppa Crossing Ct. (Suite#1) Joppa, Md. 21085. To unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Stocks: CSAX