RGBP Files Patent For NR2F26-Eli Lily Has Been Licensed To Collaborate On "Orphan Nuclear Receptor" For Cancer/Auto Immune Diseases

Regen BioPharma, Inc. Files Composition of Matter Patent Application on NR2F6 Modulating Small Molecules

RGBP already has an issued US Patent was assigned covering means of screening small molecules such as the ones identified in the most recent patent application filed by Regen.

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Regen BioPharma, Inc., (RGBP) and (RGBPP) today announced the filing by the Company of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering composition of matter and methods of use related to molecules that activate and inhibit NR2F6 which have been identified in Regens small molecule program.

NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as an "orphan nuclear receptor", which controls genes associated with the immune response as well as genes associated with the ability of cancer stem cells to propagate. Regen has filed numerous patent applications covering means of manipulating NR2F6 in oncology and immunology.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. Enters into Open Innovation Drug Discovery Program Agreement with Eli Lilly and Company

The definitive agreement with Eli Lilly and Company which allows RGBP to receive compounds from Lilly for drug discovery purposes and allows Regen to share structural information on compounds of mutual interest.

The agreement also grants to Lilly an option to negotiate an agreement with Regen including but not restricted to a compound purchase agreement, a license agreement, or a research collaboration agreement for further research and development of material of mutual interest.

As a consequence of this agreement, RGBP will examine 21,000 Lilly-owned compounds in its NR2F6 high-throughput screening program as it attempts to identify activators and inhibitors of this protein. Regen will share the experimental data with Lilly and the two companies will jointly decide on next steps.

Other Recent News/Items:

Regen has now attained "Clinical Stage Company" status.

Announces ucVax: Universal Donor Cancer Cellular Immunotherapy

Initiation of a preclinical development program aimed at creating the first cord blood based cancer immunotherapeutic product leveraging its NR2F6 immunological checkpoint. In a provisional patent application, RGBP described a generation of cord blood derived killer cells whose anti-cancer activity was potentiated by gene silencing.

Recent Developments in Aplastic Anemia Therapy May Lead to Future Potential Expansion of HemaXellerate

The Clinicals @ the Pan Am cancer Treatment Center- Tijuana, Mexico bore great results. They showed HemaXellerate to be effective for the treatment of aPlastic Anemia as well as, Bone Marrow Suppression due to Chemo in Cancers Patients. This opens a second $5 Billion dollar market for HemaXellerate.

$RGBP has amended its New Drug Application and may receive approval for Phase 1 Clinicals for the treatment of Bone Marrow Suppression. The Drug has already met approval for such trials and treatment for aPlastic Anemia.

New Drug HemaXellerate (treatment for aPlastic Anemia) gained FDA Clearance and is commencing Human Clinical Trials in Collaboration with the NIH (NCATS), and also entered into an agreement with the Eli Lilly and Company.

Application was filed for Orphan Drug Designation (HemaXellerate) allows for:

· Annual grant funding to defray the cost of clinical testing

· Tax credits for the costs of clinical research

· Assistance in clinical research study design

· Seven-year period of exclusive marketing after an orphan drug is approved

· Waiver of Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) filing fees

dCellVax (treatment of Breast Cancer)-Regen believes the comments are near end and the FDA will soon clear this New Drug.

tCellVax (treatment of various Cancers-Prostate-Kidney-Liver) IND application filed.

These are exciting times for Regen as the company moves forward to be a major player in the Stem Cell Treatment-Cure sector. They could quite possibly be a very attractive Buy Out Target.

Many other things are occurring at this time, go to www.regenbiopharmainc.com for more research and/or due diligence. We think you will discover this is a diamond in the rough.

We believe Regen (RGBP & RGBPP) are Long Play's with proven Short Term gain potential.

Small Cap Solutions, LLC has received ($1000.00) cash from Value Quest, Inc. for investor relations services rendered for Regen BioPharma, Inc.

Disclaimer: All Micro/Small Cap Company(ies) profile(s) are/have been compiled by Small Cap Solutions, LLC based on information believed to be true and gathered either from client companies and/or third party('s)/web sites. These profiles are not guaranteed, neither implied, nor in writing, as to the accuracy and completeness of content, and has been prepared for information purposes only. As such, this profile may contain forward reaching statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the statements either expressed or implied herein.

Prospective investors are advised to review the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or at yahoofinance.com and/or otcmarkets.com Small Cap Solutions, LLC may receive cash or stock from client companies for investor relations services rendered.

Small Cap Solutions, LLC and/or its Principal/Employees are not registered Broker(s)/Broker Dealer(s) with FINRA or the SEC. Small Cap Solutions, LLC does not make any buy/sell recommendations at any time, but may state their opinion on companies, etc. That is not meant to be a recommendation. All information disseminated by Small Cap Solutions, LLC is believed to be true and public. Additional inquiries available by email to robkreh@smallcapsolutions.com or by mail to 303 Joppa Crossing Ct. (Suite#1) Joppa, Md. 21085. To unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message or by mail to 303 Joppa Crossing Ct. (Suite#1) Joppa, Md. 21085. To unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message.