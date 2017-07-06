(OTCQB:COSM)Cosmos Holdings, Inc – Presented Exponential Growth Q1 ($4.2M) – Q2 Anticipated To Be Bigger LOI When Complete Adds $200M In New Revenue

www.cosmosholdingsinc.com

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:COSM) is a fully reporting Pharmaceutical Holding Company based in Chicago, Illinois, USA, that specializes, through its subsidiaries, in the wholesale of pharmaceutical products throughout Europe & surrounding countries. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing different medicines to improve patients' lives. It is headquartered in Chicago Illinois and has offices and warehouses in the UK and in Northern Greece where it participates in the EU pharmaceutical parallel trade.

Core Business - EU Pharmaceutical Parallel Trade Cosmos Holdings buys excess inventories of name brand Pharmaceutical Drugs from Greek & UK wholesalers & cooperatives and exports them to surrounding EU member states.

Company Share Data:

Ticker Symbol - Exchange - (OTCQB)

Fiscal Year End - 12/31/17

Industry - Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Cap - * $85,435,785

Shares Outstanding - 127,870,532 (5/22/17)

Float - 13,143,967 (4/25/16)

Addressable Market - $5.5 Billion

52 Week - High $0.94 Low $0.35

Average Daily Volume - 12,595

Bid/Ask - $0.61-$0.65

Last Price - $0.65 10:37:40 am ET

Insider Ownership - ** 84.16

Corporate Strategy The main strategy is focused on continuing our progress in becoming a Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company. Specific areas of management's focus include: Branded & Over the Counter Pharmaceuticals: Accelerating performance of growth drivers, increasing profitability from high demand brands, and investing in key pipeline development opportunities.

Generic Pharmaceuticals: Capitalizing on encouraging demand trends for a differentiated product portfolio and focusing on developing or acquiring high barrier to entry products, including first to file or first to market opportunities that are difficult to formulate, difficult to manufacture or face complex legal and regulatory challenges. Acquiring dossiers and registrations for generic products, which require limited manufacturing start-up and development activities.

Health Products & Nutraceuticals: Investing in high growth business segments with durable revenue streams. Research & Development: Committed to strategic R&D across each business unit focusing on pharmaceutical and cosmetic products with inherently lower risk profiles and clearly defined regulatory pathways.

Key Points

• We do not purchase stock unless we have purchase orders in hand. • Average cycle is 35 - 45 days • Our average gross profit per cycle is 8% • We trade primarily name brand pharmaceutical products manufactured by companies such as:

Sanofi Kline - Bayer - AstraZeneca - Glaxo Smith Kline

Timeline Since New Management Took Over:

Nov 2015 - Gregory Siokas becomes majority shareholder

Feb 2016 - Gregory Siokas appointed CEO

May 2016 - Enters into MOU to Buy Doc Pharma

Aug 2016 Receives 1,292,769 Credit Facility

Sept 2016 - Credit Finance Facility increased 1,532,974

Oct 2016 - Enters into agreement for property rights relating to proprietary pharmaceutical formula

Nov 2016 - Enters into MOU to Buy Decahedron LTD

Nov 2016 - Signs SPA to buy Medihelm

Feb 2017 - Acquires Decahedron LTD

March 2017 - Credit Facility increased 2,664,960

Acquisition LOI With Leading Re-Importer Of Pharmaceuticals In Germany

Signed a new Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH, a leading re-importer of EU pharmaceuticals to Germany. Under the terms of the LOI, Cosmos Holdings holds the exclusive right to complete its due diligence process and complete the transaction by October 31, 2017. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CC Pharma GmbH was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Densborn, Germany. The company covers the entire value chain and its core business focuses on registration, repackaging, and delivery of high-priced pharmaceuticals to wholesale customers and pharmacies. CC Pharma GmbH has a network of over 12,000 pharmacies to sell its products and offers its customers imported pharmaceuticals in the areas of cytostatic drugs, rheumatism, HIV, cardiovascular disease and others. CC Pharma GmbH's revenues were approximately $200M in 2016. More information on CC Pharma GmbH can be found at https://www.cc-pharma.de/.

Cosmos Holdings Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire CC Pharma GmbH A Leading Re-importer of EU Pharmaceuticals to Germany

This “New” acquisition, adding CC Pharma GmbH to Cosmos holdings as a subsidiary, increases the company’s already exponentially growing revenues upon closure of the LOI.

Subsidiary - Sky Pharm trades the excess amounts of about 500 medicines that can be exported within the EU countries. The company is in compliance with GDP (Good Distribution Practices) certified by ΕΟΦ (the Greek equivalent to the FDA), and is ISO certified by TUV NORD in Feb.2016

http://www.skypharm.gr

Subsidiary - Decahedron Ltd. is a second generation pharmaceutical wholesaler incorporated in the UK in August 2011.

https://www.dhnltd.com

Our Track Record Cosmos Holdings began trading in the Parallel Pharmaceutical market in Q4 of 2015 with $533,000 in revenue and has reached $4,115,000 in revenue Q1 of 2017. Quarterly revenue is up 672% from the Q4 2015 to Q1 2017. Revenue increase was driven by $1,532,974 credit facility provided by European fund. This fund has since increased its loan amount to $2,664,960 as of March 2017. On April 10,2017 Cosmos Holidngs, Inc entered into an agreement to receive €2,750,000 of additional funding for its recently acquired UK subsidiary. On May 12,2017 Cosmos Holdings Inc also entered into a trade facility agreement to receive an additional €2,000,000 from the same fund with an initial draw of €1,404,098.

Organic Revenue Growth

Quarterly Revenue is UP 672 % According to the Forward Looking Organic Growth Plan

From Q4 2015 - Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Could Exceed - 2017 Annual Revenue

Q4 2015 533,802 Revenue

Q1 2016 $1,136,000 Revenue

Q2 2016 $955,000 Revenue

Q3 2016 $1,414,000 Revenue

Q4 2016 $3,248,000 Revenue

Q1 2017 $4,115,000 Revenue

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights

Summary numbers: Revenues of USD 4.12 million, Net Earnings of USD -2.03 million.

Gross margins widened from 7.40% to 8.71% compared to the same period last year, operating (EBITDA) margins now -0.72% from -3.29%.

Year-on-year change in operating cash flow of -894.91% is about the same as the change in earnings, likely no significant movement in accruals or reserves.

Earnings declined although operating margins improved from -3.61% to -0.85%.

The table below shows the preliminary results and recent trends for key metrics such as revenues and net income growth:

2017-03-31 2016-12-31 2016-09-30 2016-06-30 2016-03-31 Relevant Numbers (Quarterly) Revenues (mil) 4.12 3.25 1.41 0.96 1.14 Revenue Growth (%YOY) 262.19 508.58 0 0 0 Earnings (mil) -2.03 -0.32 -0.09 -0.11 -0.07 Earnings Growth (%YOY) -2842.92 94.91 5.75 13.98 36.4 Net Margin (%) -49.41 -9.95 -6.69 -11.93 -6.08 EPS -0.02 -0 -0 -0 -0 Return on Equity (%) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Return on Assets (%) -216.66 -49.49 -25.26 -51.35 -35.79

www.otcmarkets.com/stock/COSM/news/CORRE...

www.otcmarkets.com/stock/COSM/news/Cosmo...

Our Network:

Currently we have a network of over 80 clients & vendors in Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece.

Some of our customers: Company Name - Annual Sales

The Phoenix Group - (€ 21.5 Billion ) Kohl Pharma Gmbh (€ 662 Million) - AxicorpGmbh (€ 161 Million) - MPA Pharma Gmbh (€ 642 Million) - Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc (€ 260 Million) - Alliance Boots plc (€ 29.4 Billion) - Mosadex Holland (€2.4 Billion) - Fisher Pharma Holland (€480 Million)

Client Concentration

During 2016 Cosmos Holdings reduced its customer concentration risk. In 2015 the Company's top three customers comprised 87 percent of its total sales compared to only 56 percent for 2016. Additionally, the Company successfully expanded its geographic market from four countries in 2015 to eight countries in 2016.

