$PBIO Expands Sales In US & Globally-China-Europe-Pacific Rim Update And Looking Forward 2018

2017 Highlights

PBI has significantly expanded their sales and marketing capabilities.

The company hired four more domestic sales directors, now operating with six sales positions, which should enable them to grow significantly in 2018.

PBIO also has increased its distribution network by expanding the marketable territories for I&L Biosystems, exclusive agent for Western Europe. And adding Vita, Inc as exclusive distributor in Japan. The company already works with Powertech, exclusive agent for China.

PBI has increased its efforts working with distributors to market its products now in the USA, China, Europe and the Pacific Rim.



PBI opened its first Center of Excellence in China that is expected to significantly impact expansion into the country.

Redesigning their Hallmark product, PBI announced a major software enhacement for the Barocycler 2320EXTREME. The New Next Generation Barocycler is expected to result in secondary sales to existing clients, as well as attract new customers. Already one existing Billion Dollar client company has purchased four (4) of the new instruments in recent months. Orders continue to flow in.

PBI's Next Generation Barocycler 2320EXTREME named a Finalist in the prestigous 2017 R & D 100 Awards

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PBIO/news/Pressure-BioSciences-Next-Generation-Barocycler-2320EXTREME-Named-a-Finalist-in-the-Prestigious-2017-RD-100-Awards?id=170029

PBI's Newest Instrument will be it's UST-Ultra Sheer Technology product, yet to be built, but interest is very high and PBI expects orders to flow in quickly going forward. Production should commence in the near future for this revolutionary device that will open the door to many new markets worth billions.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PBIO/news/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-Issued-First-Two-Patents-on-Widely-Applicable-High-Pressure-Based-Ultra-Shear-Technology-UST?id=171362

PBI completed the acquisition of all assets of BaroFold, Inc. Among the assets acquired were all patents, equipment, and intellectual property relating to BaroFold's PreEMT™ high-pressure protein refolding and disaggregation technology. PBIO should increase the reach of BaroFold's technologies into many new research laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing sales. With the Company's proven ability to develop and commercialize effective high-pressure technology solutions and grow its worldwide customer base and enter into the Biological Drug sector. Pre-EMT is adaptable to the Next Generation Barocycler making it all that more attractive//effective.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PBIO/news/Pressure-BioSciences-Announces-Acquisition-of-All-Assets-of-BaroFold-Inc?id=178027

Last but not least was the creation of their own (GMP) Good Manufacturing Practice technology/software, which is also adaptable to the Next Generation Barocycler. This allows for the entry into the Quality Control sector. Major clients have asked for this technology for years.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PBIO/news/Pressure-BioSciences-Enters-Biopharmaceutical-Quality-Control-Market-with-Significant-Software-Upgrade-for-Its-Flagship-?id=178662

2017 growth continued, total revenue increased 20.7% to $646,061 for Q3 2017 as compared to $535,334 for Q3 2016. Third quarter 2017 products and services revenue increased by 21%, consumable sales increased by 158% and grant revenue increased by 23%. For the 9 months ended Sept 30, PBI reported total revenue growth of 11.6% to $1.74 million,



Product gross profit margin remained steadt at near 47%. For the 9 months ended Sept 30, PBI reported total revenue growth of 11.6% or $1.74 million.

PBI closed out the year strong and it looks to be another record quarter on tap, and a banner record 2017. Q4 Through early November, Purchase Orders & Purchase Indications (based on 90% closing probability) had already exceeded products & services revenue for the full Q4 2016.

2018

Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond is exciting. Growth will be exponential going forward according to the Organic Growth Plan.

Expansion in the sales staff, distributorships, domestically and internationally, along with the Next Generation Barocycler, New UST Instrument, Two new technologies (Pre-EMT & GMP) that will put them in many new markets (CBD Oils, Biological Drugs, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Inks, Paints, Lubricants, Quality Control, etc.)

PBI is expecting a Robust Growth , Breaking Records once again.

The Short Term target for this Diamond in the Rough that is underexposed is $5.00. Long Play-some analysts have a $10.00 Target Price.

Do your research today, look at this rapidly expanding & growing company and get ready for what's in store. Excitement, exponential growth, and a future where the sky is the limit.

Recent CEO Interview:

OTC Markets | PBIO

To listen to the entire interview and hear more on the 2018 plan of action listen here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-ric-schumacher-of-pressure-biosciences-inc-otcqb-pbio-2

Investor Presentation:

Presentations

