The Quiet Investor Issues March 2018 Publication Featuring Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO)

Home

$PBIO-3rd Party Publication (The Quiet Investor)- Has been issued for March 2018-Indication a - "Buy"

"The Quiet Investor"

Pressure BioSciences Inc.

PBIO on OTCQB $4.00

March, 2018



I. The Company

Pressure BioSciences is a tiny company in the life sciences sector that thinks it has a big, and game changing, idea along with some bioscience opinion leaders worldwide. After a one for thirty reverse split in June, 2017, not only have the company's products been readied for customers but also has the capitalization been readied for investors. There are only 1.32 million shares outstanding and a new, award winning and more commercially inviting instrument has just been introduced. Revenues are thus far very tiny, around $2 million for 2017, but growing and accelerating. Management thinks revenue should continue to burgeon in coming quarters since four sales representatives have recently been hired and trained to augment the single rep on the streets in the past few years.

Pressure BioSciences is engaged in the development and sale of scientific instruments for use by research laboratories in the preparation of samples for subsequent protein, lipid, and DNA/RNA analysis, a $6 billion market. There are approximately 500,000 scientists in 80,000 laboratories around the world doing such work. Furthermore, the instruments PBIO has developed have application for other diverse uses and on a greater commercial scale than has been the case up to now.

Sample preparation is a term that refers to a wide range of activities that precede most forms of scientific analysis and is a crucial step in biological life sciences research. As important as it is, the role of sample preparation has only recently received the respect that it deserves, and is thus growing faster as more attention is given to this critical research activity. It is often complex, time consuming, and prone to error. Sample preparation is therefore quite often a bottleneck in the research process, and anything that can help speed it up while offering better results is welcome, especially if it saves money and effort as well as time. Current methods in use are pestle grinding, sonication, homogenization, harsh acid treatment, freeze/thaw, and bead beating.

PBIO's new method of readying materials for sample preparation is called pressure cycling technology PCT. Management believes PCT offers significant advantages including greater safety, speed, reproducibility, versatility and ease of use together with a substantial increase in the quality of results.

PCT consists of exerting intense hydrostatic pressure on samples to be prepared for analysis rather than grinding/beating/pulverizing them. The pressure, up to 20,000 pounds per square inch, actually breaks the materials down to their constituent elements, even to the molecular level. The cycling aspect consists of exerting pressure to ambient levels (14.5psi) and then repeating the process over and over again. This is often a significant improvement over the simple use of pressure alone, and is protected by a series of patents owned by the company. The cycles break down the material in a very consistent, uniform, and reproducible manner to produce superior high quality results.

Pressure BioSciences is the creature of CEO Ric Schumacher who had previously launched three different successful companies since 1986, all aimed at increasing quality while reducing costs in the health care world. Pressure BioSciences emerged in 2004 as a sort of outgrowth of one of thse segments of an earlier Schumacher company. It operates in the large but underserved research services niche of the health care market. Pressure cycling is quite new to most customers and costs are a little higher, though the results are dramatically better and give greater chance for 'discovery'.

The company has recently released a next generation version of its flagship instrument, the Barocycler 2320EXTREME. The company has sold over 300 of these instruments to 175 major names in the health care, academic, scientific and government fields, including Merck, Genentech, Amgen, Roche, Novartis, Regeneron, Baxter, Stanford, Harvard, Northwestern University, the FBI, FDA, CDC, NIH, and many scientists engaged in the Cancer Moonshot program. The uses include biomarkers, target discovery and validation, drug design, quality control, diagnostics, and precision medicine.

There are also knock-on opportunities offered by pressure cycling such as differential analysis of targeted cell types in a mixed sample base. It is proving to be effective where female skin cells can be distinguished from male sperm cells in a rape kit swab, for instance. It also gives researchers the ability to inactivate dangerous pathogens such as anthrax, rendering them harmless. Pressure cycling offers increased detection of DNA, RNA, and proteins in forensics, infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac, neo-natal and other sample types. Other applications include bio-therapy, vaccine development, histology, soil and plant biology, and counter terrorism.

II. The Instruments.

There are five different instrunents that Pressure BioSciences has developed over these past few years. Through 2017, only the Barocycler2320EXTREME was being sold. The remaining additional four additional units are to be introduced in the next eighteen months. All units operate on the razor/razor blade principle. Thus, as the base of instruments increases in the field, so do the consumables used in their activity. There are twelve such items that need replacement during the cycling process, and so revenues should grow in due course as the base is enlarged. More than 100 'white papers' have been published on the pressure cycling technology in the past few years, many by recognized scientists. The technology excels at the extraction and recovery of integral membrane bound proteins (80% of new biological drugs in development are aimed at such proteins). The technology also significantly enhances proteolysis, the digestion of proteins, a major laboratory procedure performed by scientists around the world.

The most recent, far superior, version of the Barocycler 2320 EXTREME, upgrades earlier units and has been accepted immediately by customers who had bought the earlier models. It features a larger pressure chamber, higher pressure and temperature limits, and the ability to process 16 samples per batch versus 10 samples in older units. Its programming capability is unlimited and provides real time graphs of temperature and pressure in a safe, low voltage housing. The unit costs around $50,000.

Another newly patented item is called Ultra Shear Technology (UST). Dr. Edmund Ting, one of PBIO's management team and formerly a developer of many products at Flow Corporaton as Chief Technical Officer, brought it to daylight. It combines great hydrostatic pressure with intense shear forces, and is able to produce high quality and stable nano-emulsions which then require little or no surfactants or chemicals or heat treating to maintain the emulsion. (Emulsions mix elements like oil and water that ordinarily do not want to mix) This non-thermal method to mix such elements can make food safer, last longer, and retain flavor better. It has the potential toenter a rapidly growing $10 billion market for safe, 'clean-label' foods such as mayonnaise,and vinaigrettes. It also might play a role in producing cannabis extracts, as well as for vaccines and other pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

III. Recent Events.

* In December, 2017, Pressure Biosciences acquired all the assets of BaroFold Corp (and its eight unique pressure-based patents) enabling managment to enter the lucrative contract research services sector. The company was in a similar field as PBIO and matched its superior pressure application expertise with PBIO's superior instruments. Interestingly, the founders of BaroFold took most of the acquisition price in PBIO stock.

* The recently introduced Ultra Shear platform was enhanced and awarded two international patents.

* Management opened the China market. PBIO was one of the the first companies to be accepted to China's Westlake Center for Excellence, an NGO dedicated to advancing China to a top level research oriented university.

* Formed a collaboration with Phasex, a leader in the development of cutting edge super critical fluid (SCF) based separation processes for extracting, purifying, recrystallizing and fractionating a wide range of polymers, natural extracts, specialty chemicals, and neutraceutical and pharmaceutical preparations. Combining this with UST the company can develop stable water soluble nano-emulsions, which have many markets: inks, industrial lubricants, cosmetics, as well as pharmaceutical and neutraceutical products. The aim is to scale it to large commercial production. Royalties and licensing should follow.

* Performed a one for thirty reverse split, bringing the share base down to 1.3 million.

* The Barocycler was a finalist in 2017 "Oscars of Innovation" competition the 2017 R&D awards for Revolutionary Technology of the Year.

* Hired a full time CFO to give CEO Schumacher more time for development of the company's products and comercial strategy.

* PBIO was awarded the 2017 North American Excellence Award for the best new instrument for sample perparation.

* Signed agreements with several strong distributor partners in Europe and Asia.

* Signed an agreement with SCIEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher Corp, which is a provider of laboratory equipment to the global life sciences market, but particularly in Europe.

IV. Financials

Figures in millions. Year ends in December. Zack's estimates.



First quarter Second Qtr Third qtr Fourth qtr full year Revenues 2016 $.51 $.51 $.54 $.42 $1.98 Revenues 2017 .55 .54 .65 $1.03 E 2.76E Revenues 2018 7.75E

Note: Losses per share were: $4.09 in 2016, $3.85 in 2017 and will still probably be around $1.00 per share in 2018. Breakeven is thought to be about $5 to 6 million in revenues per year. However, there could still be variable costs to absorb before profits occur. There was a loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter. It is quite likely that the company will need financing shortly to mend its balance sheet.

V. Problems and Possibilities.

There is no doubt that Pressure BioSciences has its work cut out for itself. Not only does it have to introduce an entirely new concept to the life sciences market, but it must succeed in selling that equipment at a higher price than the traditional methods cost. Revenues are tiny and losses linger. Furthermore, finances need a shot of vitamins, and this inevitably will dilute the equity base though in this case that is not necessarily a bad thing. And projections for revenue increases may not be realistic; it may take more time to get to profits than hoped or expected.

On the other hand, the company has been assembled by an entrepreneur with experience in developing successful companies in the health care field. All three of those companies had a combined value of more than a billion dollars, and achieved sales of tens of million of dollars. He has also assembled a managment team that has been successful at other companies in allied fields with pertinence to PBIO's current endeavors. He has, as well, a board of directors that is experienced and extremely knowledgeable in this field.

Added to this is the achievement of the founder and CEO, Ric Schumacher, in developing equipment and reagents (consumables) that have already been purchased by a good cross section of major companies and laboratories in the research and pharmaceutical field, and has given satisfactory performance, to the extent that those companies have bought more of those units. The newest entry in their arsenal of instruments has more of the perquisites those companies desired and has so far been accepted enthusiastically by many users including dozens of the most notable protein and lipid scientists in the world.

The stock itself is in limited availability and does not trade in big quantities. This despite the fact that it is priced about a third of its price of a year ago when few of today's positive factors prevailed. We think a small position to act as a sentinel for further observation is warranted. Even with some dilution, any kind of revenue increases would transfer to good stock returns. Further purchases may be made as the company continues to prove itself.

The Quiet Investor is published monthly by the Quiet Investor Inc, 32 Kyle Ct, Willowbrook, IL 60527. Annual subscription is $60. Readers should not assume all recommendations will be as successful as those in the past. Material is gleaned from sources thought to be reliable but accuracy is not guaranteed. All small cap stocks are risky and no single stock should be relied on for success, but ten or twelve should be amassed to reduce risk. The Quiet Investor may own any stock mentioned but generally buys two weeks after publication. Copyright 2018

Robert E. Kreh - Principal

Small Cap Solutions, LLC

robkreh@smallcapsolutions.com

(443) 567-2609

Underfollowed & Undervalued - With Increasing Exposure-Positive Buying Volume @ Small Cap Solutions, LLC - Short Term we look for $5.00 & a move up from there. Other Analysts Targeting $10.00/SH

Year End Financials-Q4 2017 are Coming Soon (Mid March if timely as anticipated) - Guidance has recently revealed a strong Fourth (4th) Quarter and Close to a Record Year 2017.

Watch the Interview that Gives Guidance- Featured Interview: CEO Ric Schumacher of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO)

PBIO in 2018 will Launch into New Markets Worth Billions $$$$$

Two (2) New Technologies - PBIO's New UST - Ultra Sheer Technology Process - ISS technology Combined with PBIO's tecnology will revolutionize and have a significant far reaching impact on Biopharmaceuticals - Drug development, Quality Control - other important Consumables such as the Food & Beverages Industry, Cosmetics, Paints, Oils, CDB Oils-Products to name a few.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. and ISS, Inc. Announce Two-Year Worldwide Co-Marketing and Distribution Agreement

The Newly Enhanced-Redesigned Barocycler Instrument has already attracted Repeat Sales to Existing Clients-One Mega Client, a Billion Dollar Company recently Purchased Four (4). With over 200 Clients in Over 300 Labs and Universities Worldwide-The Future Sales look promising as existing customers and new have shown a High Level of Interest. Orders are Flowing In.

An Increased Sales Force, Domestic - N. American and International Expansion is another key going forward. The China Center of Excellence in Open leading the way to a segue into China. Globally, plans include penetration into Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim.

With PBIO off to its Best January in the History of the Company, 2018 looks to be another Record Setting Year. We believe PBIO is a Long Play with proven Short Term Gain/Profit capability.

You could have, not that long ago, acquired PBIO at share prices between $2.80 - $3.50. The company - PBIO is a Hidden DITR being polished step by step evolving into a Shining Gem.

Opportunity Awaits

Investor Presentation- https://lnkd.in/eUq57WN

(OTCQB:PBIO) Disclaimer:

You are receiving this because you have requested the information contained in this email, and/or have expressed an interest recently, or in the past to be included in such emails. And/or have requested information/news/updates for Pressure BioSciences, Inc. This profile has been compiled by Small Cap Solutions, LLC based on information from the company believed to be true/factual. This profile is not guaranteed, neither implied, nor in writing, as to the accuracy and completeness of content, and prepared for information purposes only. As such, this profile may contain forward reaching statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the statements either expressed or implied herein. Prospective investors are advised to review the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or at otcmarkrts.com yahoofinance.com - Small Cap Solutions, LLC has received ($3,000.00) cash from Value Quest, Inc. for investor relations services rendered for Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Additional inquiries are available by email to or in writing to Small Cap Solutions, LLC 303 Joppa Crossing Ct (Suite #1) Joppa, Md. 21085 This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. To "unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message.

Disclaimer: All Micro/Small Cap Company(ies) profile(S) are/have been compiled by Small Cap Solutions, LLC based on information believed to be true and gathered either from client companies and/or third party('s)/web sites. These profiles are not guaranteed, neither implied, nor in writing, as to the accuracy and completeness of content, and has been prepared for information purposes only. As such, this profile may contain forward reaching statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the statements either expressed or implied herein. Prospective investors are advised to review the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or at and/or Small Cap Solutions, LLC may receive cash or stock from client companies for investor relations services rendered.

Small Cap Solutions, LLC and/or its Principal/Employees are not registered Broker(S)/Broker Dealer(S) with FINRA or the SEC. Small Cap Solutions, LLC does not make any buy/sell recommendations at any time, but may state their opinion on companies, etc. That is not meant to be a recommendation. All information disseminated by Small Cap Solutions, LLC is believed to be true and public. Additional inquiries available by email to or by mail to 303 Joppa Crossing Ct. (Suite#1) Joppa, Md. 21085. To unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message or by mail to 303 Joppa Crossing Ct. (Suite#1) Joppa, Md. 21085. To unsubscribe to this mailing list, please reply "unsubscribe" to this message.