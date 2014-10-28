The Long Case For NCR Corporation

Elevator Pitch

On October 21st, 2014 Richard T. McGuire III of Marcato Capital Management filed a Schedule 13D that disclosure he and his firm had acquired roughly ~12.9% of NCR on October 1st, 2014 at a price of $33.41, making them they largest shareholders in the company. This happened a day after NCR revised their 3Q outlook down sending the stock down ~21% for a annual low of $22.83.

Thesis & Catalyst For NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Marcato capital management lp purchased shares of NCR Corp based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued. On October 14, Marcato capital management lp proposed to NCR Corp that Mcguire be nominated to serve as a director on co's board of directors. On October 21 Marcato communicated to NCR Corp to immediately take steps to effectuate Mcguire's request.

Valuation

NCR has recovered roughly ~17% trading around $28 as of 10/28/2014. Considering the largest share hold has a cost basis of $33.41, I forecast another 19% upside before McGuire breaks even.

Variant View

What could go wrong with your thesis? NCR could reject McGuire board appointment which could incline him to take a lost on his position sending the stock back down.