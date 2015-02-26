Priceline Earnings Review And The Way Forward

Online travel giant Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) recently reported its earnings for the final quarter and full fiscal year 2014. The company reported an impressive performance in the final quarter of 2014 as its strategic investments amid consolidation of the online booking space allowed it to offset the impact of exchange rate headwinds and generate impressive organic growth. The company reported revenues of $1.84 billion in the final quarter of 2014, increasing almost 20% as compared to $1.54 billion in the year ago quarter. Earnings for Priceline in the final quarter of 2014 amounted to $452 million, up almost 20% as compared to $378 million in the year ago quarter. Full year revenues amounted to $8.4 billion while full year earnings amounted to $2.4 billion, both showing year on year growth. Priceline's investments have enabled the company to improve its portfolio and have thus allowed it to generate impressive growth. The company's share prices have been on the rise in expectations of an impressive final quarter performance. The company's investments allowed it to gain competitive advantage on an industry in which consolidation is on the rise. The growth in airline ticketing and gross booking volumes offset the negative impact of exchange rate headwinds and thus allowed the company to generate broad based growth during the quarter. Priceline's shares are currently trading at $1216.

Hotel bookings drive growth

Hotel revenues account for almost 96% of Priceline's total revenues. The company has witnessed impressive growth in gross bookings during the quarter which has led to a significant boost to total revenues. Priceline's extended partnership with online travel agency Ctrip has proved highly beneficial as it has generated positive synergies for Priceline in terms of volume growth. The company's extended partnership with Ctrip has allowed it to offer greater convenience to consumers. Moreover, Priceline's expansion of booking.com towards the dominantly popular mobile platform with the launch of the Booking Now app has allowed travelers a greater degree of convenience and has led to penetration towards spontaneous travelers and thereby a more youthful demographic which has thus led to a boost to bookings and hence revenues. The company has made strategic investments to supplement its core online hotel booking business. The company's share of global occupied hotel rooms is expected to increase to almost 6% in FY 2015 and with further strategic acquisitions in sight, Priceline could account for an even larger proportion of global hotel rooms. With average daily rates along with bookings volumes on the rise, there could be a potential upside for the company's share prices. Taking into account the relevant revenues contribution and an estimated 17% bookings growth for Priceline, I estimate incremental revenues of $1.5 billion in FY 2015 owing to the continued success of the online hotel booking business and the synergies generated from investments which further facilitate online hotel bookings.

Potential downsides for Priceline

Although Priceline has stuck to its basics and is focusing on what it does best to drive growth the company's outlook is still more cautious than it is upbeat. The impact of exchange rate headwinds, despite being offset has dampened Priceline's growth in the final quarter of 2014. The fact that exchange rate headwinds are expected to persist for the next couple of years at least has led Priceline tone down its guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2015. The continued strengthening of the dollar and corresponding weakening of the Euro is expected to dampen Priceline's growth going forward. International revenues account for more than 85% of Priceline's gross bookings and Europe does account for a significant proportion of Priceline's international revenues. Such an impact can thus not be ignored by the company and its investors alike. Taking into account an expected 6% depreciation of the Euro I estimate a $700 million hit to Priceline's total revenues in FY 2015 owing to exchange rate headwinds. The impact of headwinds is thus considerable. Therefore Priceline has been highly cautious in its guidance for the new fiscal year. Exchange rate headwinds are expected to dampen investor confidence too over the next couple of years at least.

Conclusion

Priceline has generated broad based growth in the final quarter as well as the full fiscal year 2014. The company stuck to its basics and simply focused enhancing customer convenience and value. The company's investments had the same goal in mind and allowed the company to grow. Priceline played to its strengths and used its acquisitions to supplement its core online hotel booking business. Although there are downsides in sight for the company amid exchange rate headwinds, they are outweighed by the company's impressive growth prospects from its core online booking business in particular supplemented by strategic partnerships and acquisitions. I calculate a $1240 price estimate for Priceline's stock thereby indicating a potential 2% upside for the company's shares. With exchange rate trends expected to adjust in the long run, going long in Priceline could be beneficial for investors.