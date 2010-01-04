ETPs finish 2009 with 925 active listings
Jan. 04, 2010 1:19 PM ET
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
ETF investing, Medium-Term Horizon
Contributor Since 2009
Former ETF analyst, ETF strategist, newsletter author, newsletter publisher, separate account manager, RIA owner, mutual fund manager, and hedge fund manager. Founder/creator of the ETF Field Guide, ETF Deathwatch, InvestWIthAn Edge, AllStar Funds, All Star Fund Trader, and the Sector Ace.
There were 23 new ETFs and no new ETNs launched in December. Six ETFs were delisted. The net increase of 17 pushed the quantity of listed products to 925 (836 ETFs and 89 ETNs) at the end of 2009, an increase of 80 for the year. If the pace of the past six months keeps up, then we should reach the 1,000 level by mid-year.December ETF Stats available here:
http://investwithanedge.com/etf-stats-for-december-2009-listings-at-925
Disclosure: no positions