70 #Stocks We're Watching for New #Short Setups & 43 Leaders To Keep on your Watchlist http://www.capitalistbull.com $$

Continue to look for short entries into any strength in the stock market. Here is a list of stocks that we will be combing through all week and during the day for low risk short entries:



OMXFSTMBIAIGTHCPVXCRUS LPXRCLAXLALVHARCTSHJBL LDKBPOPALU VMEDNTGRNVDARAX CTBCENXIMAXBRKRAPKTONXXARMH FOEOSKKNDBKD PXDGCIKLIC GOLNTAPSFSFIRFWSMFRFOSL MTORSTECJDSUEXXICOHRIPXL APL CNHTCPCSFROVISFIRNOW MTGAKAMMGMVPRTEWMCOAMRN RDNKKR FFIVATMLSGYSIRIBSFT



Remember, early week strength tends to lead to late week weakness. Market is full of headline risk. Best to watch the market begin to stall on news related strength and then begin initiating shorts. This could take a few days to play out even though some stocks could start to show weakness earlier. Use your judgement and don't get inpatient.



Avoid taking new positions on the long side unless they are for day trades only. Below is a list of leading stocks that could be setting up for the next big rally. But it is too early to initiate any of them. There will be plenty of time and more evidence when the time is right.



JAZZ GMCR PSMT SIMO MRGE ULTA RGR AKRX DMND ATHN HANS ALXN CMG UA STMP MG CPSI HITK RL MKTX WPI IACI MA CHT PCLN QSII AAPL EBAY ISRG LVS NOG JCOM VCLK SWI SIMG JOSB FN ONE CELG GOOG VRA THR UAN



If you're not a day or short trader or investor, then just study your past trades, keep your watchlist fresh, and enjoy the mental break the market is giving. The time will be right soon enough.



