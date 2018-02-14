I have an article pending in the system regarding the Remington bankruptcy and finished it quite a bit earlier than the school shooting today.

Firearms stocks responded higher as usual with AOBC (AOBC) leading the way higher up 5.6%, followed by (RGR) and (VSTO).

I would caution investors however as I did with the previous shootings, we still do not have any information and more than likely, just like the Las Vegas massacre, the chances of new gun control legislation would be slim.

I will try to do a channel check with my FFLs over the next week to figure out if this one is somehow different.

In the meantime, prayers for the victims' families and please, another reminder to have law enforcement and metal detectors in schools which would prevent such meaningless violence.