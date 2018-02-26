Please Note: This is a preview of an article which will soon be published. Seeking Alpha has recently changed its policy and is now locking primary ticker articles (articles predominately around a specific investment) after 10 days for readers without a new Pro subscription.

Income Idea subscribers however have full access to all of my articles and receive a more detailed analysis.

Furthermore, Real Time followers receive early looks at non-exclusive articles. Make sure you have "get email alerts" checked after clicking the orange "Follow" icon next to my name.

I have been a Delta (DAL) "fanboy" for as long as I can remember.

Over the last 5 years or so I have been a Delta Medallion Elite, being a Platinum Medallion for most of those years. Over the last 10 years or so Delta served as my go to airline for both business and my family's personal travel.

I was such a supporter that even though I live between a United (UAL) and an American Airlines (AAL) hub, I would almost always either drive further out to the Delta hub, or most frequently, fly out of the UAL or AAL hubs with a stop over in Detroit, MSP or Atlanta on Delta.

Over the years however, medallion elite members have noticed and been subject to being nickeled and dimed for things that used to be free while their overall benefits decreased. This was even more noticeable once Delta's former CEO Richard Anderson retired.

Even though Delta "appreciated the loyalty," upgrades to first class became significantly more scarce when the company started selling upgrades at check in, overing them to everyone instead of keeping them open to reward loyal customers for whom schedule and convenience came ahead of price. At the same time, after selecting your exit row aisle seat, being moved to a middle seat of an "economy comfort" row with less leg space became an "upgrade."

Finally Delta joined the ultra low cost club with the introduction of "Basic Economy" fares where there were no benefits.

Up until this point however, Delta did not seem to suffer from their "passenger beating" moment that United Airlines seemed to attract and remained in good graces, being able to tip toe the fine line of running a business and operating a commodity transportation company. Until now that is. This time, there may be a meaningful hit to the bottom line.

In this article, we discuss Delta's recent social media blunders such as launching a new social media policy seen as an over reach to prevent unionization of their flight attendants, the company's recent action to enrage millions of gun owners and conservatives and the fumbled PR opportunity by giving the U.S. Olympic Curling Team the cold shoulder.

For more reading on Delta's financials take a look at "Delta: It's Not You, It's Me" by Michael Rogus.

If you haven't already, please take a look at a few of my previous articles about infrastructure and firearms.