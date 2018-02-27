Please Note: This is a preview of an article which will soon be published. Seeking Alpha has recently changed its policy and is now locking primary ticker articles (articles predominately around a specific investment) after 10 days for readers without a new Pro subscription.

Over the weekend I had the distinct pleasure of spending the day in New York City getting together with one of my favorite long time readers and followers.

It has been one of the things I was hoping to get done for a while but I finally had an opportunity to do so and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Most of all, we had time to discuss their investment interest and it was quite helpful for me to know what in particular they valued about my work on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.

One of the things that inevitably crept up is me stirring the hornets' nest with my initial article on the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) which I wrote about in "PCI - Not For Me."

Ordinarily the authors who cover the closed end fund space generally see eye to eye on most investments but with the exception of one other author who wrote a critical article on (PCI) over the past 12 months, the general consensus on PCI and its sibling PIMCO closed end funds was generally bullish.

Even though I thought I explained why I had issues with fund in the article, in the meeting it was clear that while it was no surprise to Income Idea subscribers, investors who may have read my article on PCI for the very first time might have been clueless as to why someone might have been extremely critical of an investment they have owned and loved for the past few years.

So, if I may, let me both fill in the blanks and do a 5 month update on the fund since I wrote "PCI - Not For Me."

In this article we take a deep dive into what makes an investment appropriate and perform a 5 month update on PCI.

As always, thank you for reading and your comments.

