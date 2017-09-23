Celebrate And Sleep Well At Night

We have reached a milestone on SeekingAlpha, welcoming our 40,000th follower and counting! I’d like to say: thank you, all! Thank you for being interested in our ideas, our research, the investments we like and the material we write. Thank you for engaging with us, we appreciate it more than we show, we think.

My SWAN Promise

We can't control the forces of nature and natural disaster is inevitable but we can control how and where we invest. I want to help you Sleep Well At Night knowing your money is working for you with exclusive ideas, insight and investment strategy that will help you to Sleep Well At Night.

Real estate investment trusts let investors collect steady streams of income from some of the most lucrative real estate in the world. And SWANs are blue-chip REITs with long track records of consistently paying dividends.

SWAN stands for “sleep well at night” and that is our way of describing a blue chip investment. In order for a company to be labeled a SWAN it must meet certain tests of quality such as dividend safety, conservative debt metrics, diversification and other attributes in which we measure the durability of the dividend.





The SWAN Factor

As my newsletter subscribers have read, the Durable Income Portfolio has delivered strong results. The portfolio’s year-to-date weighted average is 7.8% for 2017.

One of the reasons for the success is due to our tactical weighting strategy in which we balance the portfolio with long duration leases and short duration leases. In other words, we own around 50% healthcare/net lease REITs and 50% hotel/industrial/data center/infrastructure/other REITs.

We call these long-duration REITs "anchors" and the shorter-duration REITs "buoys". You can read more about the “anchors" HERE and the "buoys" HERE.

We believe that owning a healthy mix of "anchors" provides investors with stable income. Most healthcare REITs and Net Lease REITs payout higher dividends and growth is more predictable given the contractual nature of the lease agreements.

However, the "anchor and buoy" tactic is not the sole secret behind the Durable Income Portfolio.

Much like the mysteries learned in my book, The Trump Factor, we also have a secret sauce behind the Durable Income Portfolio.

While many of the so-called "market timers" have attempted to crack the code behind the Durable Income Portfolio, they never quite grasp the concept behind our tactical investment strategy.

After all, who can't be blamed for wanting to get the best things in life in the quickest possible way. The stock market seems to offer the most rapid road to fortune. As Frank J. Williams explained in his classic book, If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules,

The creed of the new speculator is "I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.

Williams went on to clarify that “there is only one narrow trail leading to permanent success in the stock market. Unless traders are prepared to climb that steep path with cautious steps, it would be better for them to stay out of Wall Street and to keep their money in the savings bank.”

In my article The High Alpha REIT Portfolio Returned 40.2% In 2016, I summarized the performance of the "High Alpha REIT Portfolio".

We cautioned investors that "high alpha" means "higher risk" and even though the year-end results (+40%) were exceptional, risks were also outsized. We even offered the following antidote,

I don't care how good the REIT investor is, there is no way that anyone can hit home runs all of the time. That's why I did not say that my High Alpha portfolio was designed for the home run hitters - I'll leave that up to the Mortgage REIT analysts.

To be clear, the secret for our success is not in market timing or speculating on sucker yield stocks. Instead, the secret sauce behind our results is rooted in owning a large number of blue chip REITs. As Frank J. Williams explained,

An investor is one who buys sound securities where he knows his principal his safe and he will get a fair return on his money.

I'm not sure who originally coined the term "sleep well at night" but we consider SWAN investing to be the secret behind the Durable Income Portfolio. By carefully analyzing each REIT in our research lab we decide whether the company is worthy of inclusion in our esteemed "SWAN" list.

As we assess our SWAN holdings, we consider the growth prospects as follows:

We always consider not only the earnings potential for the SWAN, but also the health of the dividend payout ratio. Obviously we have already screened the SWANs so we know the dividend is covered, but we frequently analyze the strength of the earnings stream to insure that there are no fluctuations that could jeopardize the dividend record.

To sum it all up, we own a large number of SWANs because we know that by including the REITs with the steadiest and reliable dividend growth, we gain an edge over the market timers and blindly buying index funds. We know that by owning REITs with consistent profit margins we can easily forecast the earnings and dividend potential of our REIT portfolio.

We find it astonishing to watch some of the pundits try to accurately time short-term market movements (as I have written about previously), it's simply better to be in the market, invested in value stocks that offer the highest potential returns (than to play the timing game).

I frequently use the SWAN analogy to explain my travels to the west coast.

When traveling from NYC to LA the market timers may use the mREIT vehicle much like a single engine plane. He will have to refuel in multiple locations and the ride will be somewhat bumpy, and eventually he will arrive somewhat flustered by his journey.

Conversely, the SWAN investor will travel in a safer vehicle that provides a more stress-free route. While he or she may encounter some air turbulence over Kansas, if the plane is in good shape, there's no reason to bail out. The SWAN investor will eventually reach the final destination without the stress - or what is commonly referred to as "sleeping well at night".

Just to remind you, the dependability of dividends is a big reason to consider buying stocks, not just REITs.

As I wrote in my book, The Trump Factor, Donald Trump engineered a diversified real estate portfolio to protect him from market fluctuations. Investors should also diversify to provide themselves with insurance in case one stock blows up. By owning a majority of SWANS, we have reduced the probability of such a catastrophe.

The SWAN Factor is really no different that The TRUMP Factor.

Buying stocks and real estate "cheaply" has been the best way to grow money. Stocks (of high quality companies) and Real Estate on sale reaps the highest returns. Always insist on quality and always buy them (stocks and real estate) as you would groceries - when they are on sale!





Your Roadmap

REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

