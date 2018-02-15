Note: I attempted to publish this article on the regular (free) Seeking Alpha site and after three rounds of editing, Seeking Alpha never allowed me to publish this article. Seeking Alpha claimed that "there's no reason to mention any other authors in the beginning of the article."

As many of you know, there was a short thesis published by Spruce Point Capital Management last week portraying Realty Income (O) as a “declining enterprise”. The author explained that Realty Income “is very dependent on issuing stock at inflated prices to fund its acquisitive growth strategy, keep its cost of capital low, and consistently raise its dividend.”

Spruce Point added that “the model has worked well for years when times were good” but the short seller believes “this magic cycle is about to break down as investors reassess O Realty's growth profile amidst deteriorating tenant quality, rising interest rates, and a more volatile and discerning capital market backdrop.”

I wrote an article last week debunking most of the claims made by Spruce Point, but as I pondered the thesis, it became clear to me that the writer (short seller) may not understand REIT investing.

After all, REITs are used in investment portfolios as diversifiers dividend paying stocks – something that many retirees have found to be a source of income throughout their golden years. Therefore, it becomes a question as to what is a good trade, versus what is a good investment.

There are many alternatives when it comes to investing but I have found over the years that the best REITs are the one’s that are able to perfect their platform utilizing what I refer to as the 4 Pillars of REIT Investing. If a REIT executes on just one pillar, it could be a good business to own, but if the REIT stands strong on all 4 pillars it should be able to weather just about any storm. When I know that the prospective company has a firm foundation, with all 4 pillars, I know that I can sleep well at night.

Pillar #1: Cost of Capital

REITs with a good cost of capital will boast a strong and flexible balance sheet, meaning that they will not be levered more than 40% on a debt to market capitalization basis; or 5x to 6x on a debt to adjusted EBITDA basis.

REITs that have a low cost of capital advantage allows them to prudently acquire and/or develop real estate at a cost that is accretive to the inherent growth of the real estate portfolio. Lenders will reward this discipline with better pricing on capital sources to expand the REITs’ businesses and in turn, this trust will translate into a better stock price, which allows the company to sell its stock to bolster growth.

Remember that REITs are required to payout at least 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends and so to grow, the REIT must have capital to grow.

Realty Income generates around $140 million of free cash flow after dividends so to grow the portfolio, the company must rely on its equity and debt. Remember that the company acquires around $1.4 billion of assets per year, and so to fund acquisitions the company raises equity (2/3) of around $900 million. The remaining 1/3 is debt (the last bond deal that O did was in December that was $1.3 billion at 3.5% (blended over 3 tranches with a weighted term of 12 years).

Maintaining a cost of capital advantage is important for REITs, but especially Net Lease REITs.

Firms that have the ability to provide goods or services at lower cost have an advantage because they can undercut their rivals on price. In the REIT sector, having a low cost of capital advantage is critical because it allows the company to generate wider profit margins without sacrificing overall credit quality.

Over the years, Realty Income has improved its cost of capital considerably, as reflected in the recent Moody’s upgrade to A3. There are just a handful of REITs that have an A rating, as I explain in a recent Forbes article,

“The rating agencies evaluate a REIT's credit based on two primary criteria: (I) business risk of its operations - basically how risky is the income from its properties and (ii) financial strength - a REIT's balance sheet strength including its leverage and liquidity.”

Recognizing that Realty Income has extraordinary debt costs (3.5% as noted above) and strong liquidity metrics (5.5x leverage), Realty Income is well-positioned with over $2 billion of liquidity to continue to generate powerful growth organically.

Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital are well above the historical averages. The low cost of capital (high equity multiple) is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry, a low cost of capital allows Realty Income to acquire the highest quality assets and leases in the net lease industry.

Pillar #2: Diversification

REITs that have a well-diversified portfolio and sustainable cash flows from a solid mix of tenants and/or industries is another key indicator of a REIT investments versus a trade. These REITs do not have exposure to any one tenant or industry that could be adversely impacted macro-economic conditions.

Lest we forget the mortgage crisis that set off one of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. REITs that did not survive, were and were reliant on one tenant or industry. Examples of the collateral damage in the REIT industry at that time, was New Century Financial, General Growth (GGP) and Maguire Properties….

Those that were well positioned going into the crisis with well-diversified portfolios, such as Federal Realty (FRT), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and of course, Realty Income.

Over the years, Realty Income has evolved into a massive Net Lease REIT with 5,062 properties ($22 billion enterprise value) located in 49 states and Puerto Rico. As noted, diversification is a powerful pillar for any REIT because it allows the company to withstand tenant defaults, without disrupting the stream f valuable cash flow.

As I mentioned above, because of Realty Income’s cost of capital advantage, the company can grow its asset base with higher-quality tenants. In fact, these two (pillars) – diversification and cost of capital – have improved considerably over the last ten or so years. Just look at Realty Income’s Top 15 tenant list in 2009 and today:

As you see, I highlighted four tenant bankruptcies (on the 2009 top 15 list) that accounted for roughly 15% of Realty Income’s rent. However, as you can see, Realty Income has come a long way (in 9 years), not a single tenant in the 2017 top 15 list has filed for bankruptcy.

Why is that?

It goes back to that all-important pillar #1: cost of capital advantage.

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Starwood Property Trust (STWD) in which I downgraded shares based on a number of concerns, including the company’s recent acquisition of a $550+ million Bass Pro/Cabela’s sale/leaseback portfolio. In that article I explained,

“I have no interest in owning a massive portfolio of big boxes in small towns, especially when they go dark. There is no credit behind the leases (this was an LBO deal) and in my opinion, STWD has proven that it is more interested in generating risk than managing it.”

I later found out that STORE Capital (STOR) and Vereit (VER) also acquired stores from Bass Pro. Why didn’t Realty Income jump in?

Maybe 10 years ago, but not today. Realty Income does not need to chase higher-yielding properties because it has the lowest cost of capital. Net Lease REITs like Realty Income have a large pool to fish in – the sector is highly fragmented. The company now has incredible scale, well diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and to a certain extent, property type.

No tenant represents more than 6.6% of revenue as Realty Income has 250 commercial tenants, 45% are investment-grade rated (including 9 of the top 20 tenants):

Having a highly diversified business model protects Realty Income from losing occupany and since 1996 Realty Income has re-leased 2,209 out of 2,538 lease expirations (87%), recapturing 99% of expiring rent. Protection of cash flow is paramount (properties do not require ongoing maintenance capex; leasing efforts focus on maximizing net effective leasing spreads and return on invested capital) and recurring maintenance capex and leasing costs can represent 10%+ of net operating income for strip centers and malls, < 1% for Realty Income historically.

Pillar #3: Management

These management teams make good, solid decisions everyday and treat their shareholders like they are investing their best friend’s money. They are conscientious and make real estate investment and management decisions by maintaining a strong relationship with their tenants, thereby ensuring stable cash flows and do not grow for the sake of growing.

These management teams are transparent and forthcoming on their business activities. They do not constantly change their reporting metrics to create a good story that sounds good at the time. If they fall short, which all companies will from time to time, they admit it and have a solution to rectify the situation.

They do what they say and say what they do. These are the management teams that trusted and warrant a premium trading price.

For any CEO, REIT or not, managing risk is the essential job description, and as we have seen, some do it better than others. I won’t waste your time with name calling here, but one of these days I should put together my top 10 list of CEOs that I think are the best and worst risk managers.

If I ever get around to penning that article, I can assure you that Realty Income’s management team will be included in the top 10 “most admired” list. As I explained in a recent article,

“Realty Income’s management team is skilled in the art of financial engineering. In fact, this is precisely what the company does best. Think about it this way…What does a Net Lease REIT do? You buy a building with a cost of capital, and then you lease it out, hoping to achieve a satisfactory return on equity. This is precisely Investment Banking 101. It’s really simple, and it's called “financial engineering”. Isn’t that what Warren Buffett does, too?”

To validate my point, Realty Income has generated healthy leasing results, 99% recapture of expiring rents since 1996 (with over 2,500 rollovers). In 2017 the company has re-leased 181 properties with expiring leases – 164 re-leased to same tenant (89%) and 17 re-leased to new tenants (11%) – recaptured 107% of expiring rent.

External growth is the primary driver for Realty Income’s business model. By allocating low cost capital (pillar#1) the company maintains disciplined risk control by consistently and selectively underwriting strong sourced volume – over $9.9 billion since 2010:

Of course, the most important job for any CEO, especially in the REIT sector, is to grow dividends. By consistently managing risk (pillar #1 and #2), the management team (pillar #3) hope to building a strong foundation rooted in steady and reliable dividend growth.

There are a just a handful of REITs that have consistently grown their annual dividends for over 20 years in a row, and Realty Income is one of them (O is one of only five REITs included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® index). Ben Graham explained (The Intelligent Investor),

“One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

Pillar #4: Valuation

It’s true, stocks are driven by earnings, so I find it appropriate that all things leading up to pillar #1 (cost of capital), pillar #2 (scale/diversification), and pillar #3 (management) lead to the last, and perhaps most important pillar, valuation.

One of the reasons that I would never recommend shorting a REIT is because they are much more predictable than other stocks (i.e. C-Corps). Whenever I see a company that can consistently generate profits over a long span of time, I am reminded that the REIT has built a strong foundation on the three above-referenced pillars.

Of course, in the REIT sector, many investors own shares because of the predictability of the underlying income stream. Generally, earnings are the principal factor driving stock prices.

So why is it that Mr. Market does not recognize that Realty Income has a strong foundation?

Realty Income is trading at Net Asset Value (or NAV) for the first time since the last recession. Does Mr. Market think O is a bond?

Does a bond grow cash flow by 5% per year? By comparison, Walgreens (WAG) 10-year bond yields 2% and Wal-Mart’s (WMT) 10-year bond yields 3.25%.

So why not buy a bond-like portfolio that yields over 5% and grows cash flows by 5% per year?

Remember, when you buy a bond you can’t get a highly diversified portfolio like you get with Realty Income, and, as a landlord (investor in O), you are senior to the bondholder. So if Realty Income is viewed a bond, why isn’t it valued as a bond?

The answer is because Realty Income owns real estate that is leased to the highest-quality Net Lease tenants. The composition of the portfolio is highly diversified (across tenants, categories, and geographies) and the company’s low cost of capital allows the company to maintain accretive investment spreads.

Realty Income does not have to chase yield like many of the peers and this key differentiator allows the company to maintain the most predictable cash flow profile. Why are investors uniformed?

Yesterday another writer on Seeking Alpha wrote,

“By focusing on long-term leases, Realty Income is more sensitive to rate rise than peers. A further 1% increase in rates would take the stock 10 to 20% lower.”

I won’t bore you with a long rebuttal but this author is uniformed.

Cap rates will adjust with rising rates and Realty Income is not trading at a 20% premium to Net Asset Value. The company is NOT expensive (it’s trading at parity to NAV) and the company’s nominal cost of capital (pillar #1) is in the high 4’s. In fact, I argue that Realty Income is one of the few Net Lease REITs that can buy quality and maintain wide investment spreads (not buy Bass Pro sites like STWD, STOR, and VER).

Also, when Realty Income’s earnings growth outperformed other REITs during last rising rate era. During prior cycle era of rising rates (Q2-03 trough through Q2-06 peak), Realty Income earnings grew faster than most REITs.

Why?

Because acquisition cap rates adjust to rising interest rates, preserving attractive investment spreads. Acquisition spreads vs. WACC (weighted average cost of capital) did moderate (from ~250 bps in 2003 to ~150 bps in 2006), but less than the increase in interest rates (~170 bps in comparable period).

Also, nominal cost of equity declined despite rising interest rates, offsetting increase in debt costs. Most importantly, dividend CAGR during this period was 5.9%. Never forget, growing dividend payments to shareholders can persevere throughout ALL interest rate environments.

In conclusion, I recently commented in the above-referenced article that I was “going out to the woodshed now” and by that I was not suggesting violence or anger towards the author who titled his article, “Realty Income: Not a SWAN Stock”.

Instead, what I meant by that is that I was going out to the woodshed to get inspiration for my article, in hopes that the author (and other bears) would recognize that it is almost impossible to make money on timing.

When I use the term “SWAN” I am referring to a stock that has one or more traits (pillars 1-3) of long-term winners and also that I have paid close attention to investing with a margin of safety (pillar 4).

Most folks seek instant gratification (please do not short O) and to move markets they never care to reflect on the 4 REIT pillars described in my article. “The speculator is he who buys today with the hope of selling tomorrow or next month at a higher price” (Frank J. Williams: If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules).

As I began to ponder this (out in the woodshed), I was reminded that “people suffered the agony of financial loss and many had to start life over again because they would not take the trouble to learn the rules of the game they were playing” (Frank J. Williams).

The purpose for my article is not to attack or bully, but instead to educate. Alas, many investors do not understand the rules of the game and hopefully my article has attempted to educate traders so they can become intelligent REIT investors.

“It is the consistency in the products that creates the consistency in a company’s profits. Consistency and durability are attributes for competitive advantage”. Benjamin Graham

Realty Income will release its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on February 21, 2018.

