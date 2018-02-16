Don't Underestimate The Power Of Sleeping Well At Night
Dividend Growth Investing, REITs, Value
Contributor Since 2009
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 96,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Good afternoon!
I hope you're having a great Friday and most importantly, TGIF!
I just posted a Forbes article:
4 REITs To Help You Sleep Well At Night
Over the weekend I will be working on an updated SWAN list carefully screening for the best REITs to own for the long-haul. Accordingly, I will be sending out a President's Day promotion over the weekend for both the Marketplace service and Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter.
You may have seen that I have also been writing articles on "the 4-pillars" of REIT investing and I will continue writing on a series using these principles. It's importantly that you consider fundamental analysis when picking stocks and it is my honor to help guide you through the noise.
I just wanted to thank you for following me and please do not hesitate to message me if you have any questions. As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.
Happy SWAN Investing,
Brad Thomas
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.