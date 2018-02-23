Hedge Funds – 2018 Looks Promising

Look at specific strategies that can bring hedge funds into the limelight this year.

However, hedge funds perform their best when volatility is high and global markets are weak and inconsistent.

Hedge fund performance in last few years has made a comeback and brought attractive returns. 2017 performed superior to 2016 according to HFRI, an index that reflects the performance of all hedge funds collectively. HFRI rose 8.64% in 2017 compared to 5.44% in 2016. And already in January of 2018, HFRI rose 2.65% which if we look to 2012 and 2013 forecasts a promising YTD return.

HFRI Rate of Return

Hedge funds can attribute their high returns to the 30% market rally in 2017. Their long positions in many technology funds weighed heavily in their portfolios and outperformed any short positions that might have not returned. However, hedge funds perform their best when volatility is high and global markets are weak and inconsistent, a trend we are already seeing in the 2018 kickoff.

So let’s take a look at specific strategies that can bring hedge funds into the limelight this year:

Equity long/short: Hedge funds that longed specific stocks in 2017 did very well as many stocks have outperformed the overall market. Short positions posed a challenge for any fund as the market continue to accept the high valuations of many stocks. However, 2018 brings a mix of volatility and roaring bull market, which sets up hedge funds to succeed in both long and short positions that they might take.

Growth to Value: Growth strategies have outperformed as investors continue bought into companies with promising market penetration and revenue growth. Activist managers are usually more value oriented and 2018 might pose a shift from growth to value as growth might hit a roof.

Event-Driven: Trump might be hedge funds best friend. With tax cuts in sight, companies will be investing in M&A, restructuring, and debt exchanges with the extra money they’ll make. This is prime territory for hedge funds to make opportunist bets against or for companies that will take big leaps.

Global Markets: Global market volatility is expected to rise with emerging latin markets, North Korea threats, and new Trump foreign policy. This will be create opportunity for hedge funds in divergent foreign monetary policy.