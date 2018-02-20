Today’s Stock Market Feels A Lot Like 1999

The first sentence of a recent USA Today article read, "Bubble talk is building on Wall Street". I remember 1999. The stock market seemed to have a mind of its own and went up nearly every day – seemingly without effort. Most people believed that all that was needed was to throw money into the market and it would continue to grow.

My friend, Bill, told me about an experience of his in 1999. He owned a construction company and one day one of his workers came to Bill to give him his two-week notice of quitting. When Bill asked him why he was quitting, the employee said, “I found an easier way to make money. I am going to borrow $50,000 and buy Microsoft stock. EVERY YEAR it doubles. You can’t miss.” Bill accepted his employee’s resignation and as soon as the employee left his office, he called his stockbroker. Bill said, “Sell everything I’ve got.” The broker questioned him because the market was on an upward trajectory and hit new highs nearly every day. The broker asked, “What do you know that I don’t know?” Bill simply said, “They just reeled in the last sucker.”

A recent Wall Street Journal article, "The Stock Market Is a Bubble and the Economy Is a Disaster, Top Expert Warns" also caught my eye. Many seem to think that talk of a bubble bursting or a stock market crash is nonsense and is overstated. While I am not a “fear-monger” and don’t advocate either position, I still believe that the stock market is cyclical and that a substantive correction is somewhere in our future.

Investment strategies should be designed to accommodate growth and take full advantage of this bull market, while keeping the possibility of another collapse in view. My view is to “keep one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake.” It takes planning and forethought to manage downside stock market risk – best implemented prior to a downward slide where fear begins to drive an investor’s actions.

My answer to this dilemma is tactical investing. Tactical investing is an emotionless mathematical way that attempts to sidestep stock market risk – seeking to minimize risk in a falling market. It also seeks to quickly get back in the market as it begins to rise – with the goal of minimizing the downside and participating in the upside.

I spent 10,000 hours in research from 2009 to 2014 studying the patterns of 2008 as well as previous crashes. From that research, I built a mathematical model based on historical patterns – designed to minimize downside risk and participate in the upside of the market.

I completely acknowledge that this mathematical model is not perfect. It does not completely eliminate all risk, nor does it capture all of the upside in an upwardly trending market. However, this is the only way I have found that does both to my satisfaction.

Tactical investing is ideal in an IRA, but in certain conditions can also be achieved by tax-deferring gains with taxable money.

Think about tactical investing as a way to moderate downside market risk without compromising upside participation.

Be prepared so that you are not caught unawares by another 1999.

