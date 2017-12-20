"Tip Of The Day", Chapter 22: SELL VTR $60 01/19/2018 PUT @ $1.15
On a strictly formal note...
The Fortune Teller ("TFT") is a well-known contributor on Seeking Alpha ("SA"), and a top blogger according to TipRanks, with over 30 years of deep and direct market experience.
TFT is the leading moderator of two services on SA: Wheel of Fortune and Macro Trading Factory (led by TFT's "mirage identity" called The Macro Teller, or "TMT")
TFT is an account that represents a business which is mostly focuses on portfolio- and asset- management. The business is run by two principles that (among the two of them) hold BAs in Accounting & Economics, and Compute Sciences, as well as MBAs. One of the two is also a licensed CPA (although many years have gone by since he was practicing), and has/had been a licensed investment adviser in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).
On a combined basis, the two principles lived and worked for at least three years in three other-different countries/continents, holding senior-managerial positions across various industries/activities:
On one hand/principal, IT, R&D, Cloud, AI/ML, Security/Fraud, Scalability, Enterprise Software, Agile Methodologies, and Mobile Applications.
On the other hand/principal, Accounting, Banking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Fund Management.
Currently, they run a business which is mainly focusing on active portfolio/fund/asset management as well as providing consulting/advisory services. The business, co-founded in 2011, is also occasionally getting involved in real estate and early-stage (start-up) investments.
The people who work in and for this business are an integral and essential part of the services that we offer on SA Marketplace platform: Wheel of Fortune, and Market Trading Factory. While TFT (or TMT for that matter) is the single "face" behind these services, it's important for readers/subscribers to know that what they get is not a "one-man-show" rather the end-result of an ongoing, relentless, team effort.
We strongly believe that successful investors must have/perform Discipline, Patience, and Consistency (or "DCP"). We adhere to those rigorously.
The contributor RoseNose is both a contributing and promoting author for Macro Trading Factory.
On a more personal note...
We're advising and consulting to private individuals, mostly (U)HNWI that we had been serving through many years of working within the private banking, wealth management and asset management arenas. This activity focuses on the long run and it's mostly based on a Buy & Hold strategy.
Risk management is part of our DNA and while we normally take LONG-naked positions, we play defense too, by occasionally hedging our positions, in order to protect the downside.
We cover all asset-classes by mostly focusing on cash cows and high dividend paying "machines" that may generate high (total) returns: Interest-sensitive, income-generating, instruments, e.g. Bonds, REITs, BDCs, Preferred Shares, MLPs, etc. combined with a variety of high-risk, growth and value stocks.
We believe in, and invest for, the long run but we're very minded of the short run too. While it's possible to make a massive-quick "kill", here and there, good things usually come in small packages (and over time); so do returns. Therefore, we (hope but) don't expect our investments to double in value over a short period of time. We do, however, aim at outperforming the S&P 500, on a risk adjusted basis, and to deliver positive returns on an absolute basis, i.e. regardless of markets' returns and directions.
Note: "Aim" doesn't equate guarantee!!! We can't, and never will, promise a positive return!!! Everything that we do is on a "best effort" basis, without any assurance that the actual results would meet our good intentions.
Timing is Everything! While investors can't time the market, we believe that this applies only to the long term. In the short-term (a couple of months) one can and should pick the right moment and the right entry point, based on his subjective-personal preferences, risk aversion and goals. Long-term, strategy/macro, investment decisions can't be timed while short-term, implementation/micro, investment decision, can!
When it comes to investments and trading we believe that the most important virtues are healthy common sense, general wisdom, sufficient research, vast experience, strive for excellence, ongoing willingness to learn, minimum ego, maximum patience, ability to withstand (enormous) pressure/s, strict discipline and a lot of luck!...
Summary
- Minimum 25 daily tips between 11/9/2017 to 12/29/2017.
- Each tip is going to be measured on a total return (TR) basis at the end of 2017.
- The Wheel of FORTUNE will get $1 credit for each successful tip (positive TR) and $1 debit for each unsuccessful tip (negative TR).
- The net balance (if negative) would be deducted from The Wheel of FORTUNE annual fee as of 1/1/2018.
Good day to you all!
Seems like Santa has arrived early this year... Therefore, first and foremost, make sure you read our out-of-series tip regarding how to trick the system.
The "Tip of the day" has very simple rules:
1. Business days only, during market-opening hours
2. A trade that can get executed at the time of this publication
3. Performance = total return from now on, till the end of 2017.
The "tip of the day" (below) is only the tip of the iceberg...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The third part of our "Getting Ready for 2018" series of articles is already up and running (only at and exclusive to The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers).
Each article will introduce out top (usually 10) picks within various sectors and segments. That may include most, if not all, of the following groups:
- Solid-Rock Dividend Payers (available on the free section) - done
- Bio-Tech - done
- Master Limited Partners ("MLPs") (AMLP, AMZA) - done
- Energy (non-MLPs)
- Financials
- Healthcare (non bio-tech)
- Utilities and Telecommunication Services
- Technology
- Business Development Companies ("BDCs") (BDCS, BIZD)
- Mortgage REITs ("mREITs") (REM, MORT)
- Equity REITs ("eREITs") (VNQ, IYR)
- Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Shares ("FtFPS")
- Fixed-Rate Preferred Shares ("FRPS")
- Mega/Large Caps (that don't fit any of the above) / optional
- Small Caps (that don't fit any of the above) / optional
- CEFs
Principally, for each of the above sectors/segments we create an A-Team that we will follow throughout 2018. If you liked our original A-Team - this is your opportunity to take a look at our new-additional A-Teams.
Btw, the original A-Team most recent update can be found here. We intend to publish one-last update about it during January 2018 and let it go.
Main theme here:
Some call Ventas (VTR) a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night). Frankly, I don't know if an any equity-REIT can be called a SWAN when they lose 10%+ in three months (while the market is up 5%...)
... Nonetheless, I do like to buy value whether it's a "SWAN" or not.
After a long-long time, VTR - a BBB+ rated company with a stable outlook - has hit our requirement from a quality equity REIT regarding its dividend yield: Minimum of 270 basis points (or 2.7%) above the US 10-year Treasury yield ("UST10Y").
Why VTR?
- Very reliable dividend over many-many years
- Hitting on all cylinders
Why now?
1. Price/valuation hasn't been that attractive since March.2. VTR has just increased its distribution to 79c/Quarter. The forward dividend yield is now 5.21%, 2.72% above the UST10Y at 2.49%.
3. The outlook for 2017 has improved and with the tax cuts we expect the outlook for 2018 to remain positive
4. Attractive risk/reward. When you look at the past 3 years it's clear that from ~$58-59 VTR offers ~10% downside and ~20% upside.
The option we are selling will bring us to $58.75 (net price) = strike ($60) minus premium ($1.15). A good enough price for the risk/reward.
If the options don't get assigned, this option would return 26% (in annual terms) over a period of 30 days: (1+$1.15/$60)^(365/30)
We can live peacefully with either outcome...
Wishing you a successful trading day and see you tomorrow (or soon after...) with a new "tip of the day". Stay tuned!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
