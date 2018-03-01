"March Madness" Is Already Here: Pay For One - And Get Two!

For many "March Madness" is a term associated with college basketball...

However, this time round March madness mostly describe what we, at The Wheel of FORTUNE, are offering you throughout March 2018

This is nothing short of a game changer! Are you ready???

About The Wheel of FORTUNE

The Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop shop where you can find a trading idea about basically anything that may interest and/or suit you. We are not restricting our coverage to a certain asset class, a single sector/segment or a specific type of strategy.

We view The Wheel of FORTUNE as a supermarket of ideas where you can buy anything that you want, without us (vendors/providers) pushing you into a certain shelf (i.e. type portfolio), mainly because it suits us (and not necessarily you).

There's no one who knows you better than yourself! Therefore, we genuinely believe that there is no other person who is more suitable to make the right choices for your portfolio than you.

Our job is to come up with as many valuable suggestions, ideas, strategies and tips that will cater as many types of investors and profiles.

We are tracking the performance of each and every idea/suggestion for which we are issuing an alert. Nothing is left out, good or bad. This means that on one hand you are able to judge us based on the collective set of ideas that the service has come up with. On the other hand, you can choose whatever you wish out of the our one-stop-shop's many available shelves.

(Looking) Back Into The Future

The Wheel of FORTUNE had a great first year on the SA Marketplace - and we refer to the value creation we were able to hand over to our subscribers. Usually the famous saying is that "if it ain't broke don't fix it". Nevertheless, at TWoF we always try to improve ourselves and to enhance the the value we offer to our subscribers. Therefore, when an opportunity to bring in a high caliber such as Trapping Value ("TV") into the service - we haven't hesitated for a second.

I believe that for many (if not most) of those reading this post, TV is already a familiar - and appreciated - name on the SA platform. With ~190 articles over the course of only 9 months since the first one got published ("Pennsylvania REIT: Time To Liquidate"; spot on already in the first go!), TV has become one of SA rising starts and most successful authors.

I always thought that the day when I reach the same number of followers as dear lady RoseNose - a certain SA "Hall of Famer" - has would be a day to remember/celebrate (Btw, I'm still ~300 behind....). For me, Rose always been a well-deserved benchmark. However, for TV with ~8000 followers (in 9 months, remember?) - neither Rose, nor I are worthwhile benchmarks to be bothered with. I have no idea what TV's ultimate target is but it's safe to say that if there's a SA author with less than one year of active writing that eventually can make it to the 30K+ followers club - TV is the right bet to put your chips on.

Nonetheless, for me (and anyone who follows me know that already): quantity isn't quality. As far as I concern - you can write over 1000 articles per year (some do...) and yet, you don't necessarily/automatically have what it takes to run a well-diversified portfolio, making timely suggestion - supported by both macro and micro views - and have the proper risk management approach to keep things safe, not only sound.

Paraphrasing Dr. Emmett Brown famous prediction:

If my calculations are correct, when TV join TWoF... you're gonna see some serious shit...

What I like about TV?

We both share an accounting background. Always a good to know that your partner suffer the same way you did!...

We both been living in various countries/continents for at least 2-3 years in each. We don't only write about the main global markets but we've been living in and experiencing first hand more than a few of those.

The US is by and large the main market for both TV and myself. Since TV resides in Canada while I reside in the UK - we are able to also provide additional-different out-of-border perspectives and suggestions too.

The US is by and large the main market for both TV and myself. Since TV resides in Canada while I reside in the UK - we are able to also provide additional-different out-of-border perspectives and suggestions too. Our macro views are almost identical. While we may have differences when it comes to micro views (specific picks/suggestions) - nothing wrong with that - having similar macro views is a prerequisite for a collaboration on a SA MP service.



After reading each other material as well as comparing (non public) notes, we found that we are in agreement when it comes to the vast majority of our specific calls.

Risk management and hedging techniques are essential to us both and are at the core of our investment essence.

Specifically, TV has an extremely strong understanding of options and how to use derivatives to reduce risk and/or enhance returns. This is critical for a comprehensive service like ours as the collaboration would not work with someone who does not understand (and able to contribute to) everything we are doing on TWoF.

We complete each other in a near-perfect way. While both of us analyse things from top (macro) to bottom (micro), TV is much more (what I call) a micro analyst than I am. I always prefer to write about macro (the market/economy/trends) than about a specific company. As such, most of my SA articles wouldn't carry a leading ticker. TV, on the other hand, is the type of writer that in most occasions will lift the hood and tell you what lies under the engine of a specific car. As such, most I can share with you that few of those who cancelled their subscriptions (with TWoF) along the way wrote to us (in the feedback they've left) that they were looking for more micro analysis, i.e. more articles like... what TV is writing on the free side!...

We found common language. Like a market that always goes up (creating a tide that lift all boats) - it's easier to talk on the things you agree on. Nonetheless (just as maneuvering through a market that is volatile) - the real evaluation of a relationship/partnership is determined when you disagree and move in different directions. This is when you know who are you facing and whether a fruitful collaboration can be formed.

Please take a closer look at the reviews. Reading what other subscribers are saying and experiencing may provide you with an extra layer of assurance.

Mad March Offer

With all of that in mind, here's the offer you don't want to miss out on:

Two For The Price Of One

Simply put, from now on you get to read on The Wheel of FORTUNE what both the Fortune Teller (and his team) as well as what Trapping Value have to say. Over 95% of TWoF material remain exclusive to our subscribers and isn't getting published on the free section!

Free Trial Is On

We've turned on the free trial so that you can join The Wheel of FORTUNE and experience it first hand for two weeks, free of charge.

Free Access To Both Moderators' Libraries

With SA new policies, most articles who are older than 10 days are becoming locked behind the paywall. Between the two of us subscribers now have access to ~350 articles (and counting...) that span across more or less the same

Fees Are Moving Up As Of April 1st

As of April 1st the new fees of the service will be $1050 (a 5% increase) for annual subscribers and $110 (a 10% increase) versus existing fees.

If you join during March - you are not only benefiting from the current-lower fees but you are also grandfathering these fees for as long as you remain a subscriber.

We believe that this increase is very reasonable in light of what the service now offers.

Furthermore, this increase would allow for annual subscribers to get more than 20% discount compare to monthly subscribers, something that our current fee set-up doesn’t provide.

More than anything, there’s no reason for you to pay the higher fees!

You now have one full month to take advantage of the current fees (before they move up) as well as a two-week free trial before the paid period starts. Simply sign up today and avoid any hiking of fees, now or in the future!

Furthermore, if you join no later than March 17th - you will be able to take full advantage of the two-week free trial before committing to the service.

Make the right decision and give The Wheel of FORTUNE a try.

It's safe to say that even if you already tried the service and left - this is a great and well-deserved opportunity to give the service another shot. Not only that the service has most probably come a long way since you left but with the addition of TV there's no doubt that TWoF is offering now more (trapping) value than any previous time. Literally and figuratively.

To make a long story short, there's really no reason whatsoever to act foolishly (and miss out of this great opportunity) before Fool's Day!

In a market that is filled with many investors that suffer from the FOMO (Fear OF Missing Out) disease, The Wheel of FORTUNE is an opportunity you surely don't want to miss out on!