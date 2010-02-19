ARST - New industry with a lot of secular growth

ArcSight is a company in a sweet spot of growth. Cyber security and compliance is in a long-term growth trend. Even President Obama is supporting this industry, which is rare. I went to this company's job fair at the start of 2010. After talking to the people there, I was sold on this company's future especially with their hiring plans so solid in 2010. At 27.67, it is a little pricey, so wait for a pull back to its 50-day moving average. The last quarter it beat earnings estimates by 36%. I expect the same type of strong results when it reports Q4 on March 4, 2010.



Disclosure: I have a long position since the end of 2009