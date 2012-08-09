Markets Near Resistance - Aug. 9, 2012

Things you can do in an uptrend when the market approaches resistance levels:

1) Beta of 1.5 or greater - sell into strength (swing trades)

- basic materials, energy, mining, KRE -regionals, XLF, Tech (NASDAQ:BIDU)

2) Beta of 1.0 to 1.5 - use defensive plays

- sell covered calls OTM, buy long puts

3) Beta Less than 1.0 - use defensive or adjust stops

- sell covered calls slightly ITM or ATM, and adjust stops

4) Buy 1 or 2 inverse ETFs

Example trade: DIA has a resistance 132.38.

a) Place a market buy on DXD with trigger if DIA mark at or above 132.28.

b) Sell target set at DIA support if DIA at 128 (127.90 + .10), then sell market DXD.

c) Stop loss set at 8% Max loss or tighter at resistance * 1.02 (132.38*1.02)

Disclosure: None of the examples are recommendations, please do you own research. This is just something to think about when trading stocks.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXD, XLF over the next 72 hours.