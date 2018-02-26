The Vaping Culture Is Revolutionizing The CBD Industry

Smokers are now crossing to the other side to join the e-cigarette movement.

It’s a fact: smoking is hazardous to our health. Yet it is a habit that people find hard to kick. For years now, people have been looking for healthier alternatives to smoking—but none has been more influential than vaping, which has smokers crossing to the other side to join the e-cigarette movement. Already an industry on its own, key companies are currently looking to introduce new options to consumers’ enjoyment of vaping.

Touted as the better alternative to smoking, there are actually more advantages to using vapes, according to Healthy Living Benefits. For starters, these electric devices do not cause bad smells, teeth stains, and yellowed skin, unlike cigarettes which leave behind tar and other chemicals that are bad for our health.

Furthermore, traditional cigarettes contain carcinogenic chemicals. Combining this with nicotine that causes addiction to the product, cigarette smoking has become one of the leading causes of lung cancer.

Vapor, on the other hand, is produced from an array of materials including e-liquids, concentrates, and even dry herbs. The various creative flavors available for vaporizers make it a lot more enjoyable and popular. In fact, there are an estimated 20.8 million vapers right now around the world.

In a bid to further persuade people into shifting to vape, various companies constantly expand their products. One rising trend is the fusion of vaping and cannabidiol (CBD).

Embracing CBD with vaporizers

CBD is a vital component of cannabis plants which contains medicinal benefits. It is not psychoactive and is known to have natural pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also cure mental neuropsychiatric disorders and is used as an anti-cancer agent. These benefits have put CBD in the limelight when it comes to medicinal studies.

There are various ways to take CBD. Some of the most popular methods is through scientifically manufactured oils and, naturally, through smoking.

Nevertheless, smoking cannabis creates a lot of tar and carcinogens similar to those created by cigarettes. As such, using vaporizers to intake CBD is the healthier option. Vaporization also releases the essential oils of the plant which gives CBD its effects. This means vaping CBD oils gives the user the benefits of the plant while minimizing the side effects and health risks.

HempMeds adds that during vaporization, CBD goes directly through the user’s bloodstream instead of passing through other vital organs like the liver. This process allows the user to intake nearly four times as much CBD at faster absorption rates through vape liquids.

As a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN), Diamond CBD focuses on the research and development of innovative CBD hemp extracts. The company’s team is made up of chemists and scientists who are intent on producing the best CBD oils without putting quality at risk.

The company offers an array of CBD vape liquids at reasonable prices. As one of the leading brands in CBD distribution and production, Diamond CBD guarantees quality products made from the finest hemp extracts.

One of their best sellers is the Diamond CBD Vape Additive. It’s a concentrate of pure and unfiltered CBD which can be mixed with a vape liquid to the liking of the consumer. They also sell vape tanks that are compatible with various vape battery packs. It is both compact and stylish at the same time.

As CBD slowly becomes acceptable across the US, there will be more companies who are going to take an interest in this sector. The future of CBD looks bright—but thanks to vapes and its supporters, as well as pioneers like Diamond CBD, significant contributions are already being made in this promising market.