Top 3 CBD-Edibles Companies Food Investors Could Take A Bite Of

CBD is one of the more than 85 cannabinoids identified in marijuana and hemp. It is widely known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve physical pain. An extract from the cannabis plant, the substance is also considered to have a capability to ease mental health disorders and epileptic episodes. It is more popularly known as being incorporated in oil products. But because of the expected surge of the cannabis industry, firms have been innovating ways to get a share of the market may it be infusing hemp-derived cannabis in food or even makeup.

The CBD market is estimated to surge by 700 percent to become a $2.1 billion industry in the next two years, according to the Hemp Business Journal. The market intelligence firm report projects that out of the $2.1 billion sales in 2020, about $450 million will come from hemp-based sources. This translates to a significant jump from the $90 million the hemp-derived CBD market achieved in 2015.

Traditional products for CBD-infused edibles may vary from gummy bears, cookies, candies and brownies. But with the expansion of this category on cannabis products, some firms are now offering a line of cannabis-infused edibles with a healthy touch. Here are the three firms paving the way for the CBD edibles market this year:

PotNetwork Holding, Inc.

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN), through its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., offers a wide range of edibles from gummies to donut lollies. Gummy bears at Diamond CBD come in different types such as gummy worms, sour gummies, watermelon gummies, sea creature gummies, and cola gummies, among others.

The firm has also ventured into the supplement industry when it rolled out its Meds BioTech, a line of pharmacist-formulated CBD products designed for health-conscious consumers. The firm exhibited the new product line at the 37th CHAMPS, a three-day Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the middle of this month.

Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) recently said HempLifeToday™, its business focused on cannabis, will be adding new CBD Gummies to its product line, CannazALL™. The move is expected to boost the firm’s cannabis business which is bolstering the company’s overall growth.

The CBD Gummies was the first product line to be launched this year, but HempLifeToday is vying to introduce more to the market.

The new CBD Gummies will have a low dose of CBD. Consumers may choose between a 5mg and 10mg CBD potency. This makes the product edible to children as well.

NightFood Holdings, Inc.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF) specializes in offering night food snacks with cannabis. The products are promoted as an alternative to unhealthy midnight snacks people usually consume.

NightFood Holdings said sales in October and November 2017 saw its highest record, proving that its snacks business is a hit. Its products are currently ranked first among nighttime cravings. The firm expects a 100 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in its top line.

NGTF recently announced a joint venture with Player's Network Inc. in the aims of developing CBD-infused oil products.