Today's Technical Outlook -1/7/2012

The Market traded in a narrow range on Friday, with the indices consolidating the big gains from the first two trading sessions of the week. The three major averages finished the day mixed, but the small gain in the S&P was enough to push it to a closing 5 year high. At the close on Friday, the DJIA eked out 0.3% gain, the S&P added 0.49%, and the Nasdaq100 lost a measly 0.28%. Breadth was decidedly positive, 2 to 1, on below average volume. For the week, the Nasdaq100 and S&P gained 4.5%, and the DJIA gained 3.8%. It was a strong first week to the new year and as noted, the S&P closed at 1466, a new 5 year closing high. All three major averages moved above their 20 week moving averages during the week. The DJIA and Nasdaq100, joined the S&P, moving above their 50 week moving average. With the Nasdaq100 nearly 5% below its high of 2864 established in Sept.2012, we will look for it to confirm the move in the S&P. RSI's remain near 60 and ROC(10's) continue in positive territory. The big move last week put technicals in favorable positions to maintain upside bias. The VIX has made some wild swings in the last several sessions. On Friday, the VIX was down for its 4th session in a row closing at 13.83, keeping volatility low.

Long term, the Nasdaq100 bounced off lower levels, along with the other major indices, keeping long term bias to the upside. The S&P is in the process of breaking out to a new long term high, we would like to see the Nasdaq100 confirm that breakout. Short term, the bias was looking to turn negative, reversed in the first two sessions last week and remains to the upside. All three major indices remain above key Fibonacci levels. Near term the Market has been consolidating the early week gains. With Futures lower this morning, we may see more consolidation at these levels. Economic reports will be light this week, but we begin earnings reports. Investors will also be looking at the Bond market and interest rates. Washington flubbed the fiscal deal and did nothing to squash the increasing debt.

MAJOR INDICESShort term support and resistance level DJIA close 13435 SP500 close 1466 N100 close 2724 13400 13500 1465 1475 2715 2725 13208 13610 1450 1488 2700 2734 13125 13700 1435 1500 2694 2750 13055 13725 1430 1525 2688 2762 13046 1425 1540 2675 2775 13017 1422 1560 2674 2788 13000 1420 2673 2800 1415 2670 1400 2661

