StreetOne Technical Analysis, LLC Market Summary 9/21/2011

Market Summary
David Chojnacki S1F Market Technician
After a slow start the averages moved comfortably to the upside by late morning. A pullback near the close left the averages little changed. A little reversal in the indices strength, with the S&P and DJIA slightly positive, while the Nasdaq100 closed off 0.5%. Once again the S&P moved toward the 1220 level and met resistance. This appears to be a formidable area with several technical indicators currently near this price range providing resistance, including the 50D-SMA(1223) and the upper Bollinger Band(1229). The DJIA has also continued to trade within a range since August 5th. The closing prices of that range are 10719 and 11613. The DJIA also has its 50D-SMA(11636) and upper Bollinger Band(11668) right near the top of the recent
range. The Nasdaq100 continues to be the strongest of the indices with an RSI of 58 and holding above its recent range. Though it lost a few points in yesterday’s session it remains just above its 200D-SMA(2291). If the Nasdaq100 continues to be a leader it will pull the other averages out of the range and initiate a new ‘bull‘ move. If the S&P cannot get out of this consolidation with a move to the upside and falls through the 1120 level, we can possibly move down to the 1025 area in the S&P. Slight move to the upside in the VIX yesterday to close at 32.86. Volatility should be a key consideration in trading strategies. May get some words from the FED today which may move the Market. Early futures are mixed, giving little guidance to sentiment at the open.
Major Economic Reports TodayExisting Home Sales-10:00am Crude Inv.-10:30am FOMC Rate Decision-2:15pm
DISCLAIMER LANGUAGE
ALL PRICES NOTED IN THIS PUBLICATION ARE AS OF THE CLOSE ON TRADING PRIOR TO TODAY’S DATE, UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities mentioned herein. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from recognized sources that are believed to be reliable. Street One Financial LLC (S1F) have not independently verified the facts, assumptions and estimates contained in this publication. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this publication. The information contained in this publication is not and does not purport to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any company, industry, ETF or other security. Additional information concerning this publication may be available on request, if available. Many of the securities mentioned in this publication involve a higher degree of risk and more volatility than the securities of more established securities. For these and other reasons, the investments discussed in this publication may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Each investor should complete his or her own additional investigation and assessment prior to making investments in any securities. Transactions in securities mentioned herein may be effected only in those states where such securities are qualified for sale. Street One Technical Analysis LLC is an independently owned Company from Street One Financial LLC (S1F). S1F is an independent Company specializing in ETF’s, equities, and options. S1F specializes in agency ETF/ETP, equities, and options trade execution. On the ETF/ETP end, S1F may work with the ETF issuers to understand their products more thoroughly and how they can complement an investor's portfolio