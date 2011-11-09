StreetOne Technical Analysis, LLC Market Summary 11/09/2011
Market Summary
David Chojnacki S1F Market Technician
After some weakness in the AM, the Market found support late in the morning and then made a steady climb to the upside, lasting into the close. We saw the major indices close with moderate gains between 0.8 to 1.2%. Breadth was positive, 2.9 to1, on a pickup in volume, but still slightly below average. The averages moved toward their recent highs and closed just below. A 7.9% drop in the VIX was also an encouraging sign to support the strength in the near and short term technicals. The VIX closed at 27.48, a far cry from where it has been, but still indicating some fear in the markets. RSI’s for the three major indices are just near 60. The DJIA is nearing the recent closing high of 12231, which will act as near term resistance. The DJIA has near term support
at 12000 and 11958. Look for 11722 to provide support in any significant pullback. The S&P managed to close just above its 200D-SMA which sits at 1273. Look for the S&P to meet resistance at its recent high of 1285. Look to find support near 1263 and 1250, with 1236-1225 providing support in a more significant pullback. The Nasdaq100 closed just one point below its recent closing high of 2401, which will provide resistance, along with its July high of 2429. There is support at 2400-2375 and at 2340 in a larger pullback. Headlines out of Italy and rising Italian bond yields are spooking the Market this morning, prior to the opening. Futures are suggesting a very weak open. I noted some levels above that should provide support in a significant pullback indicated by the futures. Watch the VIX for signals of whether the selling will persist throughout the session.
Major Economic Reports TodayWholesale Inv.-10:00am Crude Inventories-10:30am
ALL PRICES NOTED IN THIS PUBLICATION ARE AS OF THE CLOSE ON TRADING PRIOR TO TODAY’S DATE, UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities mentioned herein. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from recognized sources that are believed to be reliable. Street One Financial LLC (S1F) have not independently verified the facts, assumptions and estimates contained in this publication. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this publication. The information contained in this publication is not and does not purport to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any company, industry, ETF or other security. Additional information concerning this publication may be available on request, if available. Many of the securities mentioned in this publication involve a higher degree of risk and more volatility than the securities of more established securities. For these and other reasons, the investments discussed in this publication may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Each investor should complete his or her own additional investigation and assessment prior to making investments in any securities. Transactions in securities mentioned herein may be effected only in those states where such securities are qualified for sale. Street One Technical Analysis LLC is an independently owned Company from Street One Financial LLC (S1F). S1F is an independent Company specializing in ETF’s, equities, and options. S1F specializes in agency ETF/ETP, equities, and options trade execution. On the ETF/ETP end, S1F may work with the ETF issuers to understand their products more thoroughly and how they can complement an investor's portfolio