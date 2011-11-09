StreetOne Technical Analysis, LLC Market Summary 11/09/2011

at 12000 and 11958. Look for 11722 to provide support in any significant pullback. The S&P managed to close just above its 200D-SMA which sits at 1273. Look for the S&P to meet resistance at its recent high of 1285. Look to find support near 1263 and 1250, with 1236-1225 providing support in a more significant pullback. The Nasdaq100 closed just one point below its recent closing high of 2401, which will provide resistance, along with its July high of 2429. There is support at 2400-2375 and at 2340 in a larger pullback. Headlines out of Italy and rising Italian bond yields are spooking the Market this morning, prior to the opening. Futures are suggesting a very weak open. I noted some levels above that should provide support in a significant pullback indicated by the futures. Watch the VIX for signals of whether the selling will persist throughout the session.

Major Economic Reports Today

Wholesale Inv.-10:00am Crude Inventories-10:30am

