Today's Technical Outlook-3/7/2012

The near term weakness we have been noting for the last several sessions had finally played out with some ferocity in yesterday's open. At the open, the major indices dropped nearly 1% in the first five minutes and then continued to slowly lose ground through the session. At the close, the DJIA and S&P gave up 1.5%, and the Nasdaq100 lost 1%. Breadth was decidedly negative, 10.4 to 1, denoting the widespread sell-off, on above average volume. RSI's dropped significantly, with the DJIA and S&P now in the 40's, and the Nasdaq100 at 57. ROC(10's) continue negative and declining for the S&P and DJIA, and are positive and declining for the Nasdaq100. The DJIA and S&P dropped below their 20D-SMA and closed below, while the Nasdaq100 closed just near its 20D-SMA. The DJIA closed right at its lower Bollinger Band of 12759 and its MACD

remains below signal. Next important support is at 12724(July11' high) and its 50D-SMA which is at 12678. Upside resistance now sits at 12810 and 12920. The S&P bounced off 1340 during the session, which is right near the lower Bollinger Band of 1339, and closed at 1343 which denotes some key chart support. It moved down below its July'11 highs with ease and a move below 1343 would put it on a path to the 1320-25(support) area, which puts us in the 4% correction territory. Look for resistance at 1353 and 1363. The Nasdaq100 bounced off support at 2575 during the session and closed right at interim support of 2588. There was some hint of 'bottoming' in the Nasdaq100, but that would need to be confirmed. Support lies at 2575 and 2550, with resistance at 2600 and 2612. The VIX spiked 15.6%, to close at 20.87, back with a 20 handle once again. Early Futures are higher versus fair value.

ADP Employment Change-8:15am Productivity/Unit Labor Costs-8:30am Crude Inv.-10:30am Consumer Credit-3:00pm

