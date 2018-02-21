Today's Technical Outlook - 2/21/2018

The market opened weaker, after the long holiday weekend, primarily after Walmart issued disappointing earnings. The weakness was mostly reflected in the DJIA, as the NDX quickly traded positive and the SPX eventually moved into positive territory. The late afternoon trading had prices moving lower, as interest rates were once again moving to the upside. This was the result of a weak Treasury auction held earlier in the PM. The DJIA ended with the biggest loss on the day, while the NDX added a few points. The SPX closed with a small loss. At the close, the DJIA gave up 1%, the SPX fell 0.58%, and the NDX inched up 9 points. Breadth was decidedly positive, 2 to 1, on below average volume. ROC(10)’s advanced in the session, with the DJIA and SPX joining the NDX in positive territory. RSI’s moved lower for the DJIA and SPX, sitting at 47.1 and 48.8, respectively. The NDX inched higher to 54.6. The NDX MACD remains above signal, while the DJIA and SPX continue below. The ARMS index ended the day at 1.22 a slightly bearish reading. The DJIA and SPX broke their string of 6 straight sessions to the upside. Volume was once again lethargic. The DJIA fell back below its 50D-SMA of 25187, closing at 24964. It also continues below the 50% retrace level of 25238. The SPX closed at 2716, 10 points below its 50D-SMA of 2726. It is also closed below its 50% retrace level, which is at 2726. Below that 2726 level, we may see more near term downside. The NDX closed at 6779, holding above its 20 and 50D-SMA’s of 6745 and 6632, respectively. It also continues above its 50% retrace level of 6664. TLT(iShares 20 YR. Treasury) continues to try to build a base near 118. It closed down 0.44% to 118.19. The VIX added 5.8% to finish at 20.60. Near term support for the NDX is at 6745 and 6700. Near term resistance is at 6800 and 6850. Near term support for the SPX is at 2712 and 2700. Near term resistance is at 2725 and 2744. Europe is trading mixed in early trade. US Futures are mixed in the pre-market.

