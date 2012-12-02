Update To Our Facebook (FB) Options Trade As Of 11/30/12

Update to the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Options Trade as of 11/30/12:

My Seeking Alpha article of 8/15/12 presented a cheap and safe way to play FB into mid-January 2013 by using a combination of options. The trade involved buying a Jan 16 call in place of 100 shares of stock, and then protecting that position with the purchase of a Jan 20 put. The cost basis of the protective put was lowered by selling a Sept 18 put and a Sept 22 call. After the September expiration date, the residual option position had a cost basis of only $8.00 per share with the protective put limiting any potential loss to no more than $4.00 per share.

Based upon an equal dollar investment on 8/15/12, stock ownership would currently be providing a profit of 37%, while the residual option position is currently providing a profit of 47%. If FB stock continues to rise to $33, the option position will be showing a profit of 100% as compared with a 62% profit associated with stock ownership. The option position will continue to have put protection into mid-January 2013, whereas stock ownership has no such protection.

Dr. Olmstead, Olmstead Options Trading Strategies

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.