Watching the Market on a Quadruple Witching Day

Yesterday's quadruple witching hour was a fun one for Buy and Hold Plus. As previously mentioned, GLAD has become a nice income generator for Buy and Hold Plus, with its monthly payout. Buy and Hold Plus has also been selling covered calls on GLAD.

Buy and Hold Plus had sold June calls with a strike price of $7.50. Yesterday, GLAD popped above that strike price, then plunged down to around $7.30, and the popped back up but didn't go above the strike price.

You can check out the full writeup at A Roller Coaster Ride of a Day at Buy and Hold Plus.

Maybe roller coaster isn't the right term for it, but it sure made for some fun watching the market. There is nothing like having skin in the game and watching one of your positions fluctuate to make you pay attention.