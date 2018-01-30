Mitch Lowe, MoviePass CEO, Reveals Game-Changing Facts And Forecasts Near-Term Profitability

Things sure are moving fast! By the time my latest article was published on the recent $400M shelf offering, Helios & Matheson Analytics' (OTCPK:HMNY) MoviePass had already made news again by blocking select AMC theaters (AMC) in an aggressive negotiating tactic to compel AMC to share a portion of their ticket and concession sales.

This news has so dominated headlines, most investors are completely unaware of material game-changing facts dropped by Mitch Lowe in various recent interviews. For your convenience, I've aggregated the material below:

Subscriber Count

In the below passage published at Wired.com on Friday morning, Mitch Lowe confirms the 5M+ projection I made here based on MoviePass iOS app rankings:

New Contracts

We got two very material pieces of news from Mitch Lowe regarding revenue-generating contracts. First, from the same Wired.com article, Mitch for the first time reveals there are already "more than four contracts", each in the six-figure-type of range:



This is the first time the company has put a dollar value on each contract and it's the first time we are hearing it's more than four contracts, which means at least five contracts. Then not to be outdone, on Friday afternoon, the Hollywood Reporter published the below comments from Mitch Lowe regarding contracts with theaters.

According to the article, these contracts give MoviePass a kickback on each ticket sold and according to Mitch Lowe, also paves the way to sharing in concession sales. Growing at an additional five theaters a week is quite significant when 1,000 screens already provide a discount to MoviePass.

Profitability

The newly revealed information above will go a long way towards reaching profitability which makes us wonder about Ted Farnsworth's previous claim in this Yahoo Finance video from December 28th, that the company would be break-even in 60 days. Most dismissed this claim, and even I minimized the importance of his comments in my original article on MoviePass here. But this all changed when on Friday afternoon, Mitch Lowe double-downed on Ted's projection with more specificity in the Hollywood Reporter interview:

Given the current rate of growth of about 22,500 subscribers per day and an estimated 2M subscribers as of today based on the latest iOS app rankings (learn more about how these estimates are made here), 3M to 4M subscribers will be hit in 44 to 88 days which is in-line with Ted Farnsworth's claim of break-even by February 28th. This is significant as Mitch Lowe generally has much higher credibility among investors than Ted Farnsworth. In this same interview, Mitch even teased us with data which he says will "shock" us in regards to the sustainability of the business model.

All that being said, I suspect that when Ted and Mitch talk about profitability, they are excluding overhead costs and are only speaking about balancing the cost of ticket sales with subscription and other revenue.

New App

Many, including myself, are still worried about the poor customer service and app ratings so it's material news when in this Deadline article, Mitch Lowe teased v3.0 of the app in the "near future".



Following the publication of this article, the company announced via a tweet on Tuesday morning that the beta version of their app is ready for testing:

A couple things of note here. The Vice President of Product Development on the Reddit thread has confirmed that the new app has been built brand new from the ground up by Fueled, a top app development firm. This is an exciting and welcome development.



You can sign-up to be a beta-tester here if room still remains.

Conclusion

None of these material comments have yet been released by the company in official press releases, and all of them were made by Mitch Lowe, who has high credibility among investors. The comments paint a picture of reaching profitability far before anyone ever imagined (in just 2-3 months), even by bulls like myself. These material comments are game-changing and in my view, were partially responsible for the 9% move we had in the stock on Monday. What's more, given the focus on the war with AMC, it is likely that many investors (even institutional investors) are not yet aware of these comments, leaving significant upside in the stock before this news spreads.

One final note. It is not lost upon me that there are now additional risks (and possible rewards) due to the battle with AMC and this deserves a separate article. Mostly bearish views have already been published here and most recently here but I suspect we will have a resolution to this matter before I have a chance to write about the bull view. In the meantime, we can look at the relative performances of AMC and HMNY stock for a clue as to how Wall Street believes this battle will be resolved.