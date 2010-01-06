The BullionBuzz eNewsletter – January 5, 2010

Risks of Investing in Precious Metals ETFs David Ranson David Ranson of Wainwright Economics recently met with Nick Barisheff. Their discussion turned to methods of investing in physical bullion, and the concerns regarding exchange-traded funds. Wainwright felt the points covered represented important information for their subscribers, and published the discussion in a Q&A format that they have made available to Bullion Buzz subscribers also. The questions: Explain the major differences between ETFs and open-end mutual funds; what is the concern about the precious metals ETFs specifically; what specific disclosures should precious metals ETF investors be concerned about; few investors or brokers read the fine print of a prospectus but, legally, are these points included so that the investor is ultimately responsible; how is this different from an open-end fund; apart from the disclaimers in the GLD prospectus, what specific reasons cause you to doubt that it holds unencumbered physical bullion; what do you think might go wrong in the future with the precious metals ETFs. There is now over $30 billion held in ETFs like GLD and SLV, and many investors and advisors have made erroneous assumptions without actually reading the documents. For those who have invested in exchange-traded funds and believe they are holding physical bullion, this is a must-read article. Click here to read.