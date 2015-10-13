AVID Technology (AVID) A Technical Buy

By Sahel Alsahafi, Drury University

Investment portfolio changes by Arnold Van Den Berg, the well regarded Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Century Management, were recently reported and updated on GuruFocus.com.

As of June 30, 2015, Van Den Berg's portfolio apparently contained approximately one million shares of Avid Technology (AVID). According to the website, Van Den Berg added slightly to his position in June 2015, just prior to the price plummeting 47% from $18 per share.

Is AVID a technical buy at current prices?

Chart 1 shows the existence of a pennant technical pattern in the stock. AVID has been trading within the pennant since August 11, 2015, but the stock experienced a breakout of the pennant pattern on October 9, 2015. If the AVID closes above the pennant for three days, the stock is likely to achieve the pennant targets - as show in the chart: $9, $9.70 and $10.45.

Chart 1: Pennant Technical Pattern

Next, we can see from Chart 2 that AVID has been trading in a downtrend since June 2015 dropping from $18 to the current price of $8.56 (10/09/2015). Recently, the stock experienced a breakout above the downward sloping trendline shown on Chart 2 and the target of this breakout appears to be around $11 (the target zone).

This breakout occurred during a period when the Bollinger Band indicator has narrowed. According to the book, Technical Analysis Explained, when the bands of the Bollinger bands narrow, "there is tendency for sharp price changes to follow" (Pring, 2002, p.175).

The breakout above the downtrend and the narrowing of the Bollinger Bands indicator are two positive signs that appear to support a higher price for AVID in the near future.

Chart 2: Trendline and Bollinger Bands

Lastly, the MACD indicator shown in Chart 3 further supports the idea that the price of AVID may rise in the near term. There are two positive signs in the MACD indicator (as shown by arrows). According to traditional uses of MACD technical tools, Chart 3 shows that the MACD indicator is heading to a 0 level. If the MACD indicator crosses the 0 level, then this will be further evidence that AVID would achieve its targets as shown earlier in Charts 1 and 2.

Chart 3: MACD Indicator

Let's watch AVID the following weeks, and see where the price will go.

-------------------

Note : All charts accessed and produced at the close of October 9, 2015.

References

"Arnold Van Den Berg." Arnold Van Den Berg. N.p., n.d. Web. 11 Oct. 2015.

Pring, Martin J. Technical Analysis Explained: The Successful Investor's Guide to Spotting Investment Trends and Turning Points. New York: McGraw-Hill, 2002. Print.