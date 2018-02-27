The O.G's Dividend Portfolio: Bring On The Correction

Activities:
When the market declined in the beginning of February 2018, I took the opportunity to average down on my (O) position.
Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)
Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities.
The U.S Portfolio: 68 stocks, 3 spin-offs, and 1 split.
The Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Consumer Staples
CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Altria Group Inc (MO)
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)
Kroger Co (KR)
The Clorox Company (CLX)
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (DPS)
Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
Wal-Mart (WMT)
Kellogg Company (K)
Unilever plc (UL)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)
General Mills, Inc. (GIS)
Pfizer Inc. (PFE)
Healthcare
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sanofi SA (SNY)
Novartis AG (NVS)
Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)
Shire PLC (SHPG)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)
Baxter International Inc. (BAX)
3M Company (MMM)
Industrials
Boeing Co (BA)
General Electric Company (GE)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
United Technologies Corp. (UTX)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
Deere & Company (DE)
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)
National Retail (NNN)
REITs
Realty Income Corp (O)
Ventas, Inc. (VTR)
Welltower Inc (HCN)
Simon Property (SPG)
Macerich Co (MAC)
Tanger Factory (SKT)
Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Dollar General (DG)
Consumer Discretionaries
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)
Genuine Parts Company (GPC)
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)
Target Corporation (TGT)
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
Technology
Harris Corporation (HRS)
Apple Inc. (AAPL)
IBM Corporation (IBM)
Southern Company (SO)
Utilities
SCANA Corporation (SCG)
Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS)
Aqua America Inc. (WTR)
ConocoPhillips (COP)
Energy
Chevron Corp (CVX)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
DowDupont (DOWDD)
Basic Materials
BHP Billiton plc ADR (BBL)
Praxair, Inc. (PX)
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Financials
Aflac Inc. (AFL)
AT&T Inc. (T)
Telecommunications
Chemours Co (CC)
Spin-off
Halyard Health Inc (HYH)
Spin-off
South32 Ltd (OTCPK:SOUHY)
Spin-off
Yum! China Holdings (YUMC)
Split
Activities:
As for my Canadian portfolio, I averaged down Enbridge (ENB), Fortis (FTS), Hydro One (H), and Emera (NYSEMKT:EMA). I also couldn't pass the opportunity of starting a new position with BCE Inc. (BCE), as it started to yield over 5%.
Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB)
Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services.
Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)
Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The Company's segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities.
Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)
Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system.
Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)
Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services.
BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)
BCE Inc. is a communications company. The Company's segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media.
The Canadian Portfolio: 31 Stocks and 2 ETF's
Canadian Imperial Bank (CM)
Financials
Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Canadian Western Bank (CWB)
National Bank of Canada (NA)
Kinder Morgan Canada (KML)
Energy
Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (ENF)
Suncor Energy (SU)
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
TransCanada Corporation (TRP)
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU)
Utilities
Fortis Inc (FTS)
Hydro One (H)
Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP.UN)
Emera (EMA)
Canadian National Railway (CNR)
Industrials
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC)
Finning International (FTT)
Restaurant Brands (QSR)
Consumer Discretionaries
Exco Technologies (XTC)
Pizza Pizza (PZA)
Magna International Inc. (MG)
NorthWest Health (NWH.UN)
REITs
SmartCentres (SRU.UN)
BMO International Dividend (ZDH)
ETFs
Canadian High Dividend Index (VDY)
Nutrien (NTR)
Basic Materials
High Liner Foods (HLF)
Consumer Staples
BCE Inc. (BCE)
Telecommunications