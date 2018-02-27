The O.G's Dividend Portfolio: Bring On The Correction

Averaged down on 5 stocks and 1 new position.

Portfolio goal is to produce consistent income growth with dividend paying stocks.

Activities:

When the market declined in the beginning of February 2018, I took the opportunity to average down on my (O) position.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities.

The U.S Portfolio: 68 stocks, 3 spin-offs, and 1 split.



The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Consumer Staples CVS Health Corp (CVS) Altria Group Inc (MO) PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Kroger Co (KR) The Clorox Company (CLX) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (DPS) Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Wal-Mart (WMT) Kellogg Company (K) Unilever plc (UL) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sanofi SA (SNY) Novartis AG (NVS) Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Shire PLC (SHPG) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 3M Company (MMM) Industrials Boeing Co (BA) General Electric Company (GE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Deere & Company (DE) Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) National Retail (NNN) REITs Realty Income Corp (O) Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Welltower Inc (HCN) Simon Property (SPG) Macerich Co (MAC) Tanger Factory (SKT) Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Dollar General (DG) Consumer Discretionaries Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Target Corporation (TGT) Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technology Harris Corporation (HRS) Apple Inc. (AAPL) IBM Corporation (IBM) Southern Company (SO) Utilities SCANA Corporation (SCG) Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) Aqua America Inc. (WTR) ConocoPhillips (COP) Energy Chevron Corp (CVX) Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) DowDupont (DOWDD) Basic Materials BHP Billiton plc ADR (BBL) Praxair, Inc. (PX) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Financials Aflac Inc. (AFL) AT&T Inc. (T) Telecommunications

Chemours Co (CC) Spin-off Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Spin-off South32 Ltd (OTCPK:SOUHY) Spin-off Yum! China Holdings (YUMC) Split

Activities:

As for my Canadian portfolio, I averaged down Enbridge (ENB), Fortis (FTS), Hydro One (H), and Emera (NYSEMKT:EMA). I also couldn't pass the opportunity of starting a new position with BCE Inc. (BCE), as it started to yield over 5%.



Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services.

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The Company's segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities.

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system.

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services.

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. is a communications company. The Company's segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media.

The Canadian Portfolio: 31 Stocks and 2 ETF's