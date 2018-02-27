Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

The O.G's Dividend Portfolio: Bring On The Correction

Summary

Portfolio goal is to produce consistent income growth with dividend paying stocks.

Buy, hold, and reinvest type of investor.

Averaged down on 5 stocks and 1 new position.

Activities:

When the market declined in the beginning of February 2018, I took the opportunity to average down on my (O) position.

Realty Income

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities.

The U.S Portfolio: 68 stocks, 3 spin-offs, and 1 split.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Consumer Staples

CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Altria Group Inc (MO)

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Kroger Co (KR)

The Clorox Company (CLX)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (DPS)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Wal-Mart (WMT)

Kellogg Company (K)

Unilever plc (UL)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sanofi SA (SNY)

Novartis AG (NVS)

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

Shire PLC (SHPG)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

3M Company (MMM)

Industrials

Boeing Co (BA)

General Electric Company (GE)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Deere & Company (DE)

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

National Retail (NNN)

REITs

Realty Income Corp (O)

Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Welltower Inc (HCN)

Simon Property (SPG)

Macerich Co (MAC)

Tanger Factory (SKT)

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Dollar General (DG)

Consumer Discretionaries

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Target Corporation (TGT)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Technology

Harris Corporation (HRS)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Southern Company (SO)

Utilities

SCANA Corporation (SCG)

Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS)

Aqua America Inc. (WTR)

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Energy

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

DowDupont (DOWDD)

Basic Materials

BHP Billiton plc ADR (BBL)

Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Financials

Aflac Inc. (AFL)

AT&T Inc. (T)

Telecommunications

Chemours Co (CC)

Spin-off

Halyard Health Inc (HYH)

Spin-off

South32 Ltd (OTCPK:SOUHY)

Spin-off

Yum! China Holdings (YUMC)

Split

Activities:

As for my Canadian portfolio, I averaged down Enbridge (ENB), Fortis (FTS), Hydro One (H), and Emera (NYSEMKT:EMA). I also couldn't pass the opportunity of starting a new position with BCE Inc. (BCE), as it started to yield over 5%.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services.

Fortis Inc

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The Company's segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities.

Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system.

Emera

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services.

BCE

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. is a communications company. The Company's segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media.

The Canadian Portfolio: 31 Stocks and 2 ETF's

Canadian Imperial Bank (CM)

Financials

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

National Bank of Canada (NA)

Kinder Morgan Canada (KML)

Energy

Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (ENF)

Suncor Energy (SU)

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU)

Utilities

Fortis Inc (FTS)

Hydro One (H)

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP.UN)

Emera (EMA)

Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Industrials

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC)

Finning International (FTT)

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

Consumer Discretionaries

Exco Technologies (XTC)

Pizza Pizza (PZA)

Magna International Inc. (MG)

NorthWest Health (NWH.UN)

REITs

SmartCentres (SRU.UN)

BMO International Dividend (ZDH)

ETFs

Canadian High Dividend Index (VDY)

Nutrien (NTR)

Basic Materials

High Liner Foods (HLF)

Consumer Staples

BCE Inc. (BCE)

Telecommunications