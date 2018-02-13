MGX: Riding The Energy Transition

Just wrote up an interview with MGX Minerals CEO Jared Lazerson.

Along with its lithium nano filtration technology, the company has acquired ZincNyx which has a zinc/air mass energy storage solution. They have a 5KW system built and are scaling to 20 KW.

"The zinc battery technology itself is surprisingly easy to understand. Power – from the grid or a solar farm or a wind turbine is fed into the system where it is used to strip the oxygen from a zinc oxide fuel which is then stored in a fuel tank. When energy is required that fuel – now a zinc electrolyte – is run through a fuel cell where the oxygen – drawn from the atmosphere is reunited with the fuel which creates energy which can then be used. It is a closed system so the fuel is recycled. There are no emissions and the system is remarkably efficient.

“It is a scalable system,” says Lazerson. “What it does is decouple storage from power generation. If you need to store more energy you can simply use a larger fuel tank. Plus, the zinc electrolyte lasts for months with very little loss.”

