MGX: Riding The Energy Transition

Summary

new zinc air mass energy storage system.

ideal for storage for wind turbines and solar.

patented and operational.

Just wrote up an interview with MGX Minerals CEO Jared Lazerson. 

Along with its lithium nano filtration technology, the company has acquired ZincNyx which has a zinc/air mass energy storage solution. They have a 5KW system built and are scaling to 20 KW. 

"The zinc battery technology itself is surprisingly easy to understand. Power – from the grid or a solar farm or a wind turbine is fed into the system where it is used to strip the oxygen from a zinc oxide fuel which is then stored in a fuel tank. When energy is required that fuel – now a zinc electrolyte –  is run through a fuel cell where the oxygen – drawn from the atmosphere is reunited with the fuel which creates energy which can then be used. It is a closed system so the fuel is recycled. There are no emissions and the system is remarkably efficient.

“It is a scalable system,” says Lazerson. “What it does is decouple storage from power generation. If you need to store more energy you can simply use a larger fuel tank. Plus, the zinc electrolyte lasts for months with very little loss.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.