Instead Of PDAC.

Over at motherlodetv.net the first steps are being taken towards an internet driven, video experience for Canada's junior resource sector.

Right now there at tens of thousands of people milling around at the PDAC in Toronto. Hundreds of companies have booths. Hundreds of CEOs are standing in those booths talking to people who may or may not be investors.

There is a lot to be said for face to face contact; but it is an incredibly inefficient way to exchange information.

At motherlodetv.net the first step toward a more efficient way to exchange information has been taken.

Video Signatures are an opportunity for companies to record their "elevator pitch" and put it up on the net. You can see a dozen junior exploration and mining companies in everything from gold and silver to lithium and zinc oxide batteries all on a single web page.

Each video looks like this:

They are deliberately short. One to three minutes.

The Video Signatures are the first step in building out a rich video-driven environment where investors can get the information they need about Canada's junior exploration and mining companies.