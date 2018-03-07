Why I Left My Brokers For Robinhood

OK, I didn’t completely leave my big brokers, but I have switched most of my day-trading activities to Robinhood and plan to shift more assets there this year. Robinhood is increasingly being mentioned in the comments section on Seeking Alpha for good reason—commission-free trading. Yes, you read that right. The kicker—if a Robinhood user invites you to join, There's A Free Stock Waiting For You (randomly selected of course: I've received S, CHK, ZNGA, GRPN, and SIRI in the past). Still, not a bad deal.

I’ve been trading stocks and options on my own since around 2005. As a small investor then, I wasn’t getting the attention I wanted from my advisor at Waddell & Reed. So, I pulled my mutual funds and shifted my assets to E*TRADE where I began managing all my own assets. At that time, commissions were substantially higher than the $6.95 they charge for basic stock trades today, which reinforced the importance of fee management. If you aren’t moving enough shares to offset the fees, you’re putting yourself in a hole to start, and maybe even losing money. Over the years, I have also had brokerage or retirement accounts with Fidelity and TradeKing (now Ally Trading). While commissions and fees for stock and options trading have declined at brokers over the years, the fee that can’t be beat is free.

For simple cash-balance stock trades (market and limit buy/sell orders), Robinhood has been an overall great alternative to my other brokerages. I can hop in and out of $AMD and $MU on the fly, moving as many or few shares as I want without worrying about trying to offset commissions, which makes playing the volatility in these stocks much easier. Over all, the app-based trading platform is simple and intuitive to use. Linking your Robinhood account with your bank is simple, and cash transfers to and from are a breeze and settle quickly. Even the tax reporting and documentation is on par with my other brokerages. There are some limitations though: not all foreign ADRs are available for trading, no OTC listings, no shorting, no extended-hours or margin trading without subscribing to Robinhood Gold, etc.

That said, Robinhood is also looking to roll out commission-free options trading in 2018: Level 2 self-directed options strategies (buying calls and puts, selling covered calls and puts) as well as Level 3 self-directed options strategies such as fixed-risk spreads (credit spreads, iron condors), and other advanced trading strategies. When this happens, I’ll almost certainly be closing my brokerage account with Ally Trading (which I only use for options trading as the fees are lower than E*TRADE's).

What’s more, Robinhood is also working on rolling out commission-free bitcoin ($BTC) trading in 2018. With the hassle and fees of using Coinbase ($COINB) and other exchanges, again, I’ll certainly focus my crypto trading to Robinhood when it becomes available.

What this means is I’ll eventually consolidate my trading from four platforms (Ally Trading, Coinbase, E*TRADE, Robinhood) into two: Robinhood for day trading, options, and crypto, and E*TRADE for my IRAs.

My recommendation is to give Robinhood a try. Yes, it has limitations for technical traders, but the company is consistently making interface improvements and expanding offerings. For small or simple traders, especially those that may only want or can only afford to trade a few shares at a time, Robinhood is an excellent alternative to the expensive big brokers. So, why not give it a try? Collect your free stock for doing so, and if you don’t like it or find it too limiting, go back to using your existing broker.