Do You Own PCLN, Up $30?
Independent research, Long/Short Equity, Dividend Investing, ETF investing
Contributor Since 2006
Well, hopefully you do. That is, if you are following either the Tiger Cubs or World Beta clone on AlphaClone you would own Priceline (PCLN). Those two clones are up over 50% and 80% YTD. Not a misprint. Other funds with large allocations to PCLN are ParCapital , Lone Pine Capital, Shumway Capital, Tiger Global, and Viking Global. If you haven't signed up yet for AlphaClone, you should consider doing so soon - the price doubles next month. I am an affiliate of AlphaClone for the primary reason that they a) offer a unique service I haven't found anywhere else b) have a historical track record that is impressive, and c) are very affordable. Happy Investing!
