Do You Own PCLN, Up $30?

Nov. 11, 2009 10:36 PM ETBKNG
Scott's Investments profile picture
Scott's Investments's Blog
6.26K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Independent research, Long/Short Equity, Dividend Investing, ETF investing

Contributor Since 2006

I am an independent investor writing at Scott's Investments (http://www.scottsinvestments.com). My site is dedicated to discussing and publicly tracking historically successful investments strategies and sharing free investment resources. I emphasize empirical, historical, and quantitative analysis, portfolio strategies for individual investors and technical analysis. I have quickly become a highly-rated site on Investimonials, http://www.investimonials.com/blogs/reviews-scottsinvestmentsgmailcom.aspx

 Well, hopefully you do.

That is, if you are following either the Tiger Cubs or World Beta clone on AlphaClone you would own Priceline (PCLN).

Those two clones are up over 50% and 80% YTD. Not a misprint.

Other funds with large allocations to PCLN are ParCapital , Lone Pine Capital, Shumway Capital, Tiger Global, and Viking Global.

If you haven't signed up yet for AlphaClone, you should consider doing so soon - the price doubles next month. 

I am an affiliate of AlphaClone for the primary reason that they a) offer a unique service I haven't found anywhere else b) have a historical track record that is impressive, and c) are very affordable.

Happy Investing!

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.