Do You Own PCLN, Up $30?

That is, if you are following either the Tiger Cubs or World Beta clone on AlphaClone you would own Priceline (PCLN).

Those two clones are up over 50% and 80% YTD. Not a misprint.

Other funds with large allocations to PCLN are ParCapital , Lone Pine Capital, Shumway Capital, Tiger Global, and Viking Global.

If you haven't signed up yet for AlphaClone, you should consider doing so soon - the price doubles next month.

I am an affiliate of AlphaClone for the primary reason that they a) offer a unique service I haven't found anywhere else b) have a historical track record that is impressive, and c) are very affordable.

Happy Investing!