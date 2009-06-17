Catching Up With Fleckenstein on MSN

As I regularly try to do on Scott's Investments, I catch up with the self-proclaimed contrarian Bill Fleckenstein.

"Today, my outlook is mixed. On the one hand, the bursting of the real-estate/credit bubble severely wounded the financial system and, but for some fancy footwork on the part of then-Treasury chief Hank Paulson, nearly vaporized it. I believe jobs will be difficult to come by (as I have explained repeatedly) for quite some time, because the prior expansion was a function of the misallocation of capital in the real-estate market, preceded by a misallocation of capital in the equity market.



So, I feel strongly that this country will experience a difficult economy for quite some time.

On the other hand, I have been expecting an economic bounce. Given the fact that gross domestic product growth had registered minus-6% for two quarters, business had to pick up, simply because in a lot of cases, orders had literally stopped.

As for the stock market, as I have noted often, I'm much more agnostic. We actually almost had rules about what the government or the

Fed

could do in the last up-cycle (the real-estate bubble), though due to the zaniness that ultimately broke the financial system, the Federal Reserve and the government now abide by no rules. The money printing and monetization of debt, as well as the federal deficits, have gone wild.

Consequently, in the short term -- say, one to nine months -- all of that stimuli can cause any number of things to happen. I believe that's what we are witnessing in the stock market, with a rally fueled by its prior pummeling.

I think stocks will head lower over time, as the complications from inflation and higher interest rates eventually compress price-to-earnings multiples and expectations are lowered about what sort of earnings power companies actually have. But unlike the 2002-03 period, when I felt that I knew where stock prices would ultimately settle out, I am less certain now. What I am certain of is that the dollar will head lower and precious metals will trade higher."

In response to a recent

laying blame on Reagan as the cause of our financial crisis, Fleckenstein insists in this 6/8 article that

, "Greenspan did it, aided and abetted by almost everyone in the regulatory apparatus who abdicated their responsibility."

Bill Fleckenstein on 6/15 on why

:

"Many industries may have seen their worst, but that does not mean the sum total of businesses -- i.e., the economy -- will be strong anytime soon. When I say strong, I mean capable of generating lots of good jobs, which at the end of the day is what's required.

To sum up: Money printing has bought us another round of speculation. And, while we don't know what other unintended consequences will follow, it looks increasingly likely that this latest round has also "bought" a funding crisis.

What it almost surely has not created is a self-sustaining recovery."