Is The Pot Stock Rally Over?

Is the green rush over? Maybe temporarily, but who knows for sure?

Patrons have known I’ve been a long time Canadian marijuana stock bull. The sector has been white hot especially November through early January. Largely in my opinion due to legalization in California which started January 1, 2018.

So what happens to a catalyst driven sector without proven fundamentals when there’s no longer a catalyst short term? It turns to the technicals. Which to be fair has signaled “sell” waaaay before, the sector topped out in January.

Whats causing the selloff in the sector? Hard to say, but it could be a multitude of reasons, or a combination of all. Possible reasons being:

1. Sector is simply overbought, and due for a correction. Definitely part of it in my opinion, and long term this is healthy to move higher. You just don’t go parabolic to the moon. Sometimes you need to refuel back at planet Earth.

2. All major players are taking advantage of the recent price appreciation in their stock. This is understandable as capital is needed to fund investment, but it also dilutes current shareholders.

3. Technicals are breaking down. This is definitely happening, and was apparent as, the market maker was clearly clearing stops at obvious stop points that I noticed today. Technicals break down, traders leave. We’re at the point today where you have to ask yourself are you purely trading these names? Or are you investing in them?

4. Wednesday it was reported that a U.S. cannabis fund, ETFMG Alternative Harvest, which has raised more than US$350 million since its December launch, is being reviewed by U.S. Bancorp, the custodian bank that holds the ETF’s assets. This review is likely due to the fact that U.S. banks can’t be invested in a federally controlled substance. Im doubtful they find a loop hole to keep this fund open. If it were to close then, the basket of sector names it holds would be liquidated. In turn increasing share supply which would temporarily put pressure on share prices until other investors picked up the slack.

Before we panic, lets put things into perspective here on what we do know.

1. People didn’t stop smoking pot in Canada last night. By Thursday’s price action you’d think they did.

2. Colorado’s first full year of marijuana sales came in at $1.3 billion. It’s population is 5.54 million. Canada’s population is 36.29 million. Simple math (36.29/5.54=6.55x1.3=8.51) will give us 8.51 billion in sales its first year. So revenue potential is there, and so is growth. In my opinion, the only true risk to the sector this year, is political. There’s a Senate meeting February 6th, and as of the time of this post Canada’s government is all on board.

There has been big dips before (think Jeff Sessions), and likely they’ll be dips again, but these have all been buying opportunities that have worked out well for me in the past. So I am buying this dip, and will continue to add as I see this as an investment that will provide all time highs come July.

If your interested in what I’m buying specifically, or further in-depth analysis consider becoming a patron, and cheers to our success!

https://www.patreon.com/jaredtyndall