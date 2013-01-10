By now, you have probably seen several news sources report how former Vice President of the United States Al Gore, has sold his television network, Current TV, to Al Jazeera recently for $500 million. His share is reportedly one fifth of that, $100 million. Several years ago, he started an investment company called Generation Investment Management with David Blood, a former executive with Goldman Sachs. Gore's wealth has grown from about $2 million twelve years ago to $300 million now, according to Forbes Magazine, which works out to an average annual return of about 57%. (The return was so high that the Excel RATE function couldn't come up with an answer so I had to manually calculate it in Excel.)

Have you heard of these stocks: Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), or Waters (NYSE:WAT)? If not, maybe you should find out more about them. They are the three largest holdings of Al Gore's investment company according to the free list of Al Gore stocks at WallStreetNewsNetwork.com.

Danaher Corporation, based in Washington DC, is a producer and marketer of professional, medical, industrial, and other products for the environmental, testing, life sciences, dental, and equipment manufacturing industries. The stock trades at 18 times trailing earnings and 17 times forward earnings. The earnings for the latest reported quarter were up 4.8% on essentially flat revenues. The company pays a small dividend of 0.2%.

Henry Schein, Inc. is a Melville, New York distributor of healthcare products and services, such as dental products, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and surgical products. The stock has a trailing price to earnings ratio of 20 and a forward PE of 17. Quarterly revenues were up 5.7% with earnings up 5.2%. The stock does not pay a dividend.

Waters Corporation is a Milford, Massachusetts manufacturer of high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems. Earnings for the latest quarter were down 2.1% on a 1% drop in sales.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.